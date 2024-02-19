Viewpoint: Remembering the English teacher who touched many lives

The last email I ever received from Joan, or as I called her, Mrs. Hatton, was sent in April of 2019 in response to me asking about meeting up for coffee during my spring break vacation. She informed me that she was too sick— and had been for a while — to meet up. I had not known that she was ill, or that her illness was progressing, because she never complained.

At that point in my life I was attending college in Manhattan and made visits to my family in Indiana maybe once or twice a year. If I was going to spend a week back home in South Bend, I wanted to at least try and get a hold of the English teacher who changed my life in too many ways to count.

Joan Hatton’s (1948-2024) online obituary states that she “worked as an English teacher for many years at Elkhart Memorial High School and the Bais Yaakov high school in Mishawaka” but that sentence does not begin to describe the role she played in our lives.

I was just one of the hundreds of students she had taught during her career. In fact, she taught my class English and creative writing for five years: seventh grade through graduation, with the exception of 10th grade. We had a different teacher step in that year and all threw a collective tantrum — it wasn’t the new teacher’s fault at all, she was great, she just wasn’t Mrs. Hatton.

I would like to say to Mrs. Hatton the words I never got to say, so please excuse the second-person narrative.

Whenever I think of the words “two roads diverged in a yellow wood,” “whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune” or “it was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” my mind travels back to the way you brought to life Atticus Finch, Ophelia, all the boys in "Lord of the Flies," and every other character we encountered together during our journeys through the centuries and around the globe.

I think of the depth and care with which we analyzed those words and sentences. Our classroom felt like a laboratory in which we dissected new parts of the human condition, made new discoveries about the psyche, every single day. I have you to thank for teaching me the value of expressing emotion and giving me the tools and language for expression, which I have no doubt is the reason I eventually became a therapist.

Throughout undergraduate and graduate school and to this day, I always flinch when using “be” verbs (be, is, are, was, were, have, has, had) in cover letters, essays and theses because of how deeply you instilled in us an aversion to passive verbs and an appreciation for action verbs. One doesn’t have a necklace, one owns or possesses it. “She was sad” becomes “she brooded;” “they were hungry” becomes “they craved.” You revealed to us how to make our writing dynamic, impassioned, alive. You taught us that things don’t happen to us, we make them happen. And if you’re reading this somewhere somehow in the afterlife, I apologize for using an egregious number of “be'' verbs in this article.

Thank you, as well, for supporting me and my writing beyond the classroom. You helped me “leave the nest” by staying in touch with me as I moved abroad for a year and then moved to New York City. You happily edited the embarrassingly angsty poems and short stories I wrote between the ages of 16 and 19, never making me feel as though my teenage thoughts and feelings were invalid. You never failed to build up my confidence. You were the only mentor I ever had.

Whenever anyone mentions "Dead Poets Society," I think of you. You were our John Keating, our Robin Williams, infusing even the most serious pieces with humor and the seemingly simplest pieces with nuance and wisdom. This letter could never be long enough to encompass everything you have done for us. We will never forget you.

Elana Luban lives in the San Francisco area and works as a social worker. She and Nissa Levy wrote this Viewpoint on behalf of the Bais Yaakov High School graduating class of 2015.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Mrs. Hatton taught at Elkhart Memorial, Bais Yaakov, touched many lives.