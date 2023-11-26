Viewpoint: Thriving small business entrepreneurship is mortar that bolsters community vitality

Perhaps you know the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) best for its stellar work in doing something our region was historically poor at — attracting new investment, jobs and businesses to our area, including foreign direct investment. Glanbia from Ireland in St. Johns; McKesson in Delhi Township; Atesteo from Germany in East Lansing; we hope, soon, Norm Fasteners from Turkey in Bath Township; Ultium in Lansing/Delta Township; Shyft Group in Charlotte.

Big plants. Big jobs. Big impact on small main street businesses, schools, health care systems, municipal revenue for services, and even the philanthropic community. Add in our profound past work on many of the tall new buildings in the cities and Michigan Avenue, and you have the brick.

But for the brick to hold, we must add the mortar.

High Caliber Karting and Entertainment

We must build and activate even more placemaking, continue business ecosystem work including further development of child care and housing of all varieties, intentionally increase economic access to all and continue to support the important expansion of public transit systems.

Two examples: With many partners, LEAP has led the region’s first Capital Area Child Care Coalition with the goal of increasing the supply of high-quality child care in our region. LEAP also is one of the few economic agencies to have a Department of Equitable Economic Planning (DEEP), fostering the growth of numerous BIPOC entrepreneurs and propelling them toward thriving success within our economy.

But what you may know less about from LEAP’s mortar work, and yet is core to LEAP, is the important and nationally recognized development of a robust, expanding small business startup ecosystem across all three counties, rural and urban alike.

LEAP just landed a $3.5 million, three-year grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to work with many regional partners, such as the Regional SmartZone, to aid COVID-affected small businesses. We do this by enhancing Michigan's tech and small business ecosystem inclusivity, expanding services to reach more main street businesses, raising awareness, extending support to underserved areas, all while elevating Michigan's small business profile nationally.

You’ve certainly heard of Sweet Encounters, Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecake, GoodFellas Bagel Deli, High Caliber Karting and Entertainment. These now well-known businesses are examples of the success of LEAP’s entrepreneurial programming.

Entering our fourth year, the LEAP One & All program is committed to breaking down barriers and expanding opportunities for low-income individuals. This program, designed to support a more equitable economy, provides aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and connections they need to succeed. Data shows that each successful graduate, on average, has seen an increase in their family median income of $10,000.

Our LEAP Elevate program, funded greatly by PNC Foundation, assists Black businesses to become even bigger and better in our regional economy, and beyond. We are pleased to announce that we will now add a Hispanic and Latino accelerator program next year.

Grants, loans, counseling, incubators, alumni networking and so much more — LEAP’s entrepreneurial work for all people in all three counties has been a quiet mortar bringing the brick together to the growing strength of our overall economy. It’s important the community knows about it, as must as it knows about the big projects.

It all adds up — to a Lansing region with one of the highest ceilings for potential growth, prosperity, and happiness of any region in the country. Much more to come!

Bob Trezise is president and CEO of Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

