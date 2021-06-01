Viewpoint: Why Germany's Namibia genocide apology is not enough

·5 min read
The Nama and Herero people are suing Germany over its &quot;forgotten genocide&quot;.
Between 1904 and 1908 tens of thousands of Herero and Nama people were murdered

Germany's long-awaited apology for last century's mass killing in Namibia has opened fresh questions about how Europe confronts its colonial past in Africa, argues Namibian analyst Emsie Erastus.

Last week, at the completion of negotiations with Namibia, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made the announcement that the slaughter his country carried out in its former colony was a genocide.

There was also the promise of development aid worth more than €1.1bn (£940m; $1.34bn).

German colonisers killed tens of thousands of Ovaherero and Nama people in Namibia between 1904 and 1908. This amounted to some 80% of the Herero and over 40% of the Nama. Their land and livestock were also confiscated.

This was punishment for taking part in an uprising.

Herero rebellion, captives in chains seen in 1904/5 archive image
Captives taken after the Ovaherero rebellion were either killed or subjected to appalling brutality

The media announcement on Friday was stage craft at its best: a carefully compiled statement seemingly to avoid any legal culpability. It came as the largest faction within the Ovaherero community continue to pursue attempts to sue the German state for the genocide.

The message was intended for a sceptical German audience that, according to multiple studies, has little remembrance of the killings or of the country's past as a powerful colonial force with dominion over modern-day Togo, Namibia, Burundi, and Tanzania.

'Hollow declaration'

In terms of fully acknowledging its colonial past in Namibia, Germany has always been reluctant to do so. This is despite providing development support to successive administrations since Namibia's independence in 1990.

A half-hearted apology delivered by a German development minister in 2004, on the 100th anniversary of the start of the genocide, was roundly criticised.

A high-ranking chief in traditional Herero clothes stands next to a monument in honour of the OvaHerero/OvaMbanderu and Nama people that were victims of the genocide by German colonial forces at the beginning of the 20th century stands at the Swakopmund Concentration Camp Memorial, in Swakopmund, Namibia, on March 27, 2019
A monument for victims of the genocide has been built in Namibia's coastal city of Swakopmund

The clamour from the devastated communities for an unequivocal acknowledgement of the genocide, an apology, and compensation became louder. As a result, the two governments had no choice but to address the elephant in the room.

The negotiations may have resulted in the recognition of the genocide, but the declaration is hollow.

To begin with, the statement was made in haste for domestic and other political reasons. As a result, everyone, including the Namibian government, was caught off guard.

When the news of the statement made its way around the world, local chiefs representing the affected communities in Namibia were still being consulted on the conclusion of the recent round of discussions.

Some local pundits have speculated that the time was chosen to seize the spotlight following the French President Emmanuel Macron's apology to Rwanda for its role in that country's genocide in 1994.

Second, the settlement has been widely rebuked for failing to achieve the principle reparations demand.

The money Germany will give, which is much smaller than some had hoped, is very specifically meant for reconstruction and development projects.

A Namibian delegation attends a ceremony for the repatriation of Namibian skulls
Some traditional leaders have voiced their opposition to the deal (file photo)

It is still not clear who will benefit. The agreement was made without the direct participation of the communities affected by the genocide at the negotiating table.

But the development aid itself is also problematic.

Germany made it clear that it is willing to atone for its colonial crimes "without sparing or glossing over them".

But the country also needs to come to terms with the origins of a racialised view of the world, placing Western authorities at the top and Africans at the bottom.

'Patronising aid'

In the colonial era, Africans were regarded as "barbarians" who lacked the abilities to bring about economic and technological change, justifying the intervention of the imperial powers.

This view defined how the West perceived and presented Africa in the past, and the echoes of that view may be found today.

Development aid can still be presented in a patronising way, maintaining an unequal relationship.

If it is being seen as an alternative to reparations, with fewer legal ramifications, it does not dismantle the relationship that allowed the genocide to happen in the first place.

You may also be interested in:

The Ovaherero and Nama people are not alone in their demand for compensation from former colonial powers.

Various groups and countries have sought reparations in recent years.

Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo are demanding some $43bn of reparations from Belgium and Germany respectively.

Last year, Belgium's King Philippe expressed his "deepest regrets" to DR Congo for his country's colonial abuses, but stopped short of a full-blown apology.

While statements of regret and apology are becoming more regular, paying reparations is still uncommon.

The legal ramifications, as well as the global scope of claims, have made former colonial powers hesitant.

Members of a Namibian delegation mourn during a ceremony where human skulls are displayed in 2018 file photo
The deal follows years of efforts toward reconciliation

In Namibia, the descendants of those killed have been displaced from their homelands with their cultures and customs uprooted. Some are living in Botswana and South Africa, far away from their ancestral homes.

Jewish victims have been given reparations for the Holocaust, and Ovaherero and Nama communities are grappling with how they can secure the same.

It should come as no surprise that Germany's announcement has been roundly rejected by most of the traditional chiefs, including those who are thought to be supportive of the Namibian negotiators.

Chief Manase Zeraeua of the Zaraeua, speaking on behalf of a group of five government-aligned chiefs, released a statement rejecting the arrangement for falling short of their expectations.

No consultation

Given the severity of the genocidal murders perpetrated, the amount offered by the Germans for reconstruction work over a 30-year period has been deemed unacceptable by the chiefs.

They are also asking how the German government arrived at that figure.

According to the chiefs, descendants of the Ovaherero and Nama victims were not consulted during the talks, which took place behind closed doors.

To ensure a successful outcome, it is necessary to examine the harms inflicted by colonialism by hearing directly from the individuals who were affected.

This is the lesson for the former colonial powers if they truly want to find reconciliation.

More on Germany's past in Namibia:

Recommended Stories

  • A.J. Epenesa: Bills edge rusher competition will breed excellence

    The Bills used a second-round pick on A.J. Epenesa in 2020, but his rookie season didn’t do anything to stop them from addressing the position again at the top of this year’s draft. Buffalo took Gregory Rousseau in the first round and Carlos Basham in the second round to go with Epenesa, Mario Addison, and [more]

  • Covid-19: Red list arrivals terminal opens at Heathrow Airport

    The dedicated location is for passengers arriving in the UK from nations judged to be most at-risk.

  • Plan to relocate Afghan translators to UK will be stepped up

    A plan to relocate hundreds of Afghan translators who worked for the British Government and military to the UK will be "accelerated" as foreign forces leave the country, the Defence Secretary has said. Officials fear people who worked for the UK could face reprisals from the Taliban once international troops have withdrawn. The UK has begun a "drawdown" of its troops in Afghanistan, where some remain as part of a Nato mission to train Afghan forces. The US has said it will withdraw all forces by Sep 11. The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, a government scheme to bring Afghan workers to Britain, was launched earlier this year and will now be sped up. More than 1,400 Afghans and their families have already relocated to the UK, and hundreds more have received funding for education and training. Including the workers' family members, some 3,000 more Afghans are expected to settle in the UK under the plan. Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, told the BBC it was "only right" to accelerate the programme because those being relocated might "be at risk of reprisals" from the Taliban. The issue has been in the spotlight since British forces ended combat operations in Helmand in 2014. Earlier schemes had involved strict criteria on who could apply to live in the UK, and considered factors such as length of service and precise roles. But new policy says any current or former locally employed staff assessed to be under serious threat to life will be offered priority relocation to Britain regardless of their employment status, rank or role or length of time served, the BBC reported. Campaigners warned that the criteria were still too narrow because they excluded people who had been dismissed from their roles while working for the UK in Afghanistan. Ed Aitken, a veteran Army officer and the founder of the Sulha Alliance campaign group, said he was "pleased" about the scheme but warned that there was a "low bar" for rejecting those who had risked their lives to support British troops. Those dismissed from their posts, which amounted to 1,010 of those employed – "around 35 per cent", according to Mr Aitken, will not be eligible for relocation except on a case-by-case basis. The Ministry of Defence said the only people who would be automatically excluded are people who committed serious offences that would be a crime in the UK, or who are considered a security risk.

  • Putin Is Betting Coal Still Has a Future

    (Bloomberg) -- European governments are drawing up plans to phase out coal, U.S. coal-fired power plants are being shuttered as prices of clean energy plummet, and new Asian projects are being scrapped as lenders back away from the dirtiest fossil fuel.And Russia? President Vladimir Putin’s government is spending more than $10 billion on railroad upgrades that will help boost exports of the commodity. Authorities will use prisoners to help speed the work, reviving a reviled Soviet-era tradition.The project to modernize and expand railroads that run to Russia’s Far Eastern ports is part of a broader push to make the nation among the last standing in fossil fuel exports as other countries switch to greener alternatives. The government is betting that coal consumption will continue to rise in big Asian markets like China even as it dries up elsewhere.“It's realistic to expect Asian demand for imported coal to increase if conditions are right,'' said Evgeniy Bragin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at UMMC Holding, which owns a coal company in western Siberia’s Kuzbass region. “We need to keep developing and expanding the rail infrastructure so that we have the opportunity to export coal.’’The latest 720 billion ruble ($9.8 billion) project to expand Russia’s two longest railroads — the Tsarist-era Trans-Siberian and Soviet Baikal-Amur Mainline that link western Russia with the Pacific Ocean— will aim to boost cargo capacity for coal and other goods to 182 million tons a year by 2024. Capacity already more than doubled to 144 million tons under a 520 billion ruble modernization plan that began in 2013. Putin urged faster progress on the next leg at a meeting with coal miners in March.“Russia is trying to monetize its coal reserves fast enough that coal will contribute to GDP rather than being stuck in the ground,” said Madina Khrustaleva, an analyst who specializes in the region for TS Lombard in London.Putin is betting that his country’s land border with China and good relations with President Xi Jinping make it a natural candidate to dominate exports to the nation that consumes more than half of the world’s coal. His case is helped by the fact that Australia, currently the number one coal exporter, is facing trade restrictions from China amid a diplomatic dispute over the origins of the coronavirus.But the plan is fraught with risk, both for Russia’s economy and the planet. The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommends immediate phasing out of coal to avoid catastrophic global warming and the effects of climate change are expected to cost Russia billions in coming decades. Earlier this month the International Energy Agency went one step further and said no new fossil-fuel infrastructure should be built if the world wants to keep global warming will below 1.5 degrees Celsius. With all but one of the top 10 economies committed to reaching net-zero emissions within decades, the IEA's Net Zero by 2050 Roadmap calls for phasing out all coal power plants without carbon capture as soon as 2040.It’s also not a given that Asian coal demand will keep growing. Coal consumption in China is poised to reach a record this year and the country continues to build coal-fired power plants, but it also plans to start reducing consumption starting in 2026. At the same time it's increasing output from domestic mines, leaving less room for foreign supplies. Even in the IEA's least climate-friendly scenarios, global coal demand is expected to stay flat in 2040 compared to 2019.A coal strategy approved by the Russian government last year envisages a 10% increase in coal output from pre-pandemic levels by 2035 under the most conservative scenario, based on rising demand not just from China, but also India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and possibly Indonesia.The relatively low sulphur content of Russian coal might give it an edge in Korea, which has tightened pollution laws in recent years, but other Asian countries have struggled to secure funding for proposed plants and Indonesia said this week it won’t approve any new coal-fired power plants. At a Group of Seven nations meeting, environment ministers agreed to phase out support for building coal power plants without carbon capture before the end of this year.For Putin there is more at stake than just money. At a video conference in March, he reminded government officials that the coal industry drives the local economies of several Russian regions that are home to about 11 million people. Unrest among coal miners helped put pressure on the government before the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, though the sector is now a much smaller and less influential part of the economy.“We need to carefully assess all possible scenarios in order to guarantee that our coal mining regions are developed even if global demand decreases,” Putin said. The country’s biggest coal producers are privately run, meaning they aren’t facing the kind of financing problems currently being encountered by listed companies elsewhere as banks pull back funding for dirty energy. Suek Plc, owned by billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, and Kuzbassrazrezugol OJSC, controlled by Iskander Makhmudov, are both planning to increase output. Russia also plans to boost coal production for steel making. A-Property, owned by Russian businessmen Albert Avdolyan, bought the Elga coal mine in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Yakutia last year and plans to invest 130 billion rubles to expand output to 45 million tons of coal from the current 5 million tons by 2023. A third stage of Russia’s railroad expansion project will focus on boosting infrastructure for shipping coal out of Yakutia, a Russian Railways official said last month.“In 2021, many Asia Pacific states have seen their economies recover from the pandemic,” said Oleg Korzhov, the CEO of Mechel PJSC, one of Russia’s biggest coal companies. “We expect that demand for metallurgical coal in Asia Pacific will remain high in the next five years.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECOWAS suspends Mali's membership after coup

    West African regional bloc ECOWAS suspended Mali's membership on Sunday after the country's military overthrew its leaders last week - the second such coup in just nine months. The decision was made during an emergency summit held by leaders of the fifteen-member Economic Community of West African States in Ghana's capital Accra. Mali's neighbours, as well as international powers, fear the country's political instability could undermine a regional fight against Islamist militants. The country is a home base for regional affiliates of al Qaeda and Islamic State. Assimi Goita, a Malian army colonel who led the last coup in August, ordered the arrests of both the president and prime minister last Monday. The pair resigned while imprisoned and were later released. Goita was declared president on Friday. ECOWAS did not call for the new interim president to step down. It also did not impose any new sanctions like they did last August. Instead, it said a new civilian prime minister should be nominated.Ghana's Foreign Minister, Shirley Botchway. "One of the decisions of the heads of state is that they should ensure that in the next few days there is a civilian prime minister who will form a government, a transitional government for the rest of the period. At the same time work with ECOWAS to ensure that the transition is on track towards the end goal, which is to return the people of Mali to democratic rule."In a communique after their summit, the bloc said Mali's plans to hold elections next February should be 'absolutely maintained'.While Goita attended the summit, he gave no immediate comment.

  • U.S. government agencies largely fended off latest Russian cyberespionage onslaught: White House

    Biden administration says the spear-phishing campaign should not further damage relations with Moscow ahead of next month's planned presidential summit.

  • Tulsa massacre: Biden urges Americans to reflect on ‘deep roots of racial terror’

    President’s speech marks 100 years since the mass killing as part of a day of remembrance for the hundreds of Black victimsTulsa race massacre at 100: terrorism America tried to forget‘Incalculable loss’: descendants on what was stolen from them Survivors and siblings Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis attend the soil dedication at Stone Hill on the 100-year anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday. Photograph: Lawrence Bryant/Reuters In a speech marking 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre, Joe Biden called on Americans to think upon “the deep roots of racial terror” in the United States and to destroy systemic racism in their society. In hard-hitting words as part of a declaration of a day of remembrance for the hundreds of Black victims of the 1921 mass killing in Oklahoma, Biden used unusually strong language to describe America’s history of racial strife. “On this solemn centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, I call on the American people to reflect on the deep roots of racial terror in our nation and recommit to the work of rooting out systemic racism across our country,” Biden said in a statement. Between 31 May and 1 June, white mobs attacked the historical Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, an area so prosperous and successful it was known as the “Black Wall Street”. They killed an estimated 300 residents, displaced many more and burnt many blocks of the city to the ground. Though it was one of the worst acts of racial violence in US history, its anniversary has seemingly gone little marked by much of America, until anti-racism protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd triggered a reckoning over racism in America. A man gestures after a soil dedication ceremony for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, at Stone Hill on the 100 year anniversary in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images In the statement Biden said that the federal government had played in keeping white and Black Americans unequal in the decades after the massacre by policies that had segregated the races and favored whites. “The federal government must reckon with and acknowledge the role that it has played in stripping wealth and opportunity from Black communities,” he said, while pledging to invest in Black communities and businesses with government programs, including a massive planned infrastructure package as the US builds back from the coronavirus pandemic. “We honor the legacy of the Greenwood community, and of Black Wall Street, by reaffirming our commitment to advance racial justice through the whole of our government, and working to root out systemic racism from our laws, our policies, and our hearts,” he said. Events related to the massacre commemoration ahead of the 100 year anniversary have already begun. Hundreds gathered on Monday for an interfaith service dedicating a prayer wall outside historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood on the centennial of the first day of one of the deadliest racist massacres in the nation. National civil rights leaders, including the Revs Jesse Jackson and William Barber, joined multiple local faith leaders offering prayers and remarks outside the church that was largely destroyed during the massacre. Barber, a civil and economic rights activist, said he was “humbled even to stand on this holy ground”. “You can kill the people but you cannot kill the voice of the blood.” Although the church was nearly destroyed in the massacre, parishioners continued to meet in the basement, and it was rebuilt several years later, becoming a symbol of the resilience of Tulsa’s Black community. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018. As the ceremony came to an end, participants put their hands on the prayer wall along the side of the sanctuary while a soloist sung Lift Every Voice and Sing. Traffic hummed on a nearby interstate that cuts through the Greenwood district, which was rebuilt after the massacre but slowly deteriorated 50 years later after homes were taken by eminent domain as part of urban renewal in the 1970s. . The commemoration is slated to include a visit by Biden on Tuesday and the unveiling of the $20m Greenwood Rising museum.

  • Turning Kenya's plastic waste problem into a building solution

    Many see the sprawling Dandora dump as an insurmountable problem, but Nzambi Matee sees millions of super strong, super cheap plastic bricks, just waiting to be baked.

  • At least 50 dead in two attacks in eastern DR Congo

    At least 50 people were killed overnight in two new attacks in the Democratic Republic of Congo's deeply troubled east, monitors said Monday.

  • Ethiopians protest US sanctions over brutal Tigray war

    Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the nation's capital Sunday to protest outside pressure on the government over its brutal war in Tigray. Protesters at the rally in Addis Ababa carried banners that criticized the United States and others in the international community who are voicing concern over atrocities in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces are hunting down the region's ousted and now-fugitive leaders. Troops from neighboring Eritrea are fighting in Tigray on the side of Ethiopian government forces, in defiance of international calls for their withdrawal.

  • Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June to contain infections that have been decreasing since hitting a peak in April. Religious gathering remain capped at 30% of venue capacity while dining in restaurants can operate at 20% in the capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to at least 13 million people, and nearby provinces. Daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines averaged roughly 6,300 for May, down by a third from April, after the government reduced operating capacity of businesses and limited the movement of people.

  • Domino’s seeks 5,000 workers as staff return to old roles

    Domino’s said Brexit uncertainty and pandemic hires departing were responsible for the shortage.

  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

    Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase...

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • Beto O'Rourke breaks down how Republican election laws in Texas are designed to suppress Black and Latino votes

    Texas Democrat explains how bill in Texas is going to reduce suffrage across Texas in already underrepresented communities

  • Manhunt after Miami shooting leaves two dead and 22 injured

    $125,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of involved shooters at concert over weekend, one of two shootings in Miami area

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis condemned for ‘not caring one bit’ about pandemic by Miami Herald editorial board

    The governor ‘seemed to care not one bit about the health and well-being of most Floridians as the pandemic raged,’ the newspaper says