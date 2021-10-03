Viewpoint: Why India's millennials support PM Narendra Modi

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a selfie with Indian employees during a visit to the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains popular with young Indians

India has one of the world's youngest populations, with millennials - those born between 1981 and 1996 - making up over 400 million of its people. Author Vivan Marwaha takes a look at what India's youth want from their politicians.

In April and May 2019, as I researched my book on the economic aspirations, social views, and political attitudes of Indian millennials, I camped out in small towns and cities across northern and southern India, talking to young Indians about the country's ongoing general elections.

At every town square, I met young men and women, all seemingly unemployed and disengaged from economic activity.

According to conventional wisdom, incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in trouble: the country was experiencing a 45-year high unemployment, disproportionately impacting India's youth, the world's single-largest labour force.

The economy had come to a crawl and a sense of malaise prevailed everywhere I went. Many of the millennials I was interviewing, including those in their 30s, were living at home with parents, reliant on their families for basic purchases.

Most of these people had voted for Mr Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) five years earlier, in 2014, buying their promises of wide-scale development and hundreds of millions of new jobs for India's booming population of young people.

The number board which displays the number of jobs given to the applicants at The Job Fair organised by Swaabhimaan, NGO by Nitesh Rane on Wednesday at Kamgar Maidan,Lower Parel.
Unemployment is growing across India - this display shows how many jobs were given at a job fair last week

But conventional wisdom was turned on its head when the prime minister and the BJP were re-elected with an even bigger majority than the 2014 election, shattering decades-old political dynasties in their family fiefdoms.

The writing was on the wall: young Indians had firmly consolidated behind Mr Modi. Post-poll data confirmed this, with nearly 40% of those aged 18-35 voting for the BJP.

In many other countries, this may not make sense: why would young voters, who hadn't advanced much, seen their trust broken, and had arguably been set back by years under this regime, return the incumbent to power?

The answer to this question also defied conventional wisdom on Indian elections, given that India has a long record of voting out incumbent politicians.

But with millennials leading the charge, Indian politics has gone through a fundamental reordering: young voters want leaders who speak, pray, and look like them.

For decades, India was governed by English-speaking, Western-educated technocrats who shared little in common with the country's largely-agrarian and vernacular-speaking population.

Although many members of parliament and state assemblies came from the grassroots, those who wielded cultural and political power in Delhi did not.

Narendra Modi meeting in India
Nearly 40% of those aged 18-35 voted for the BJP in the 2019 elections

Aspirational young Indians today are looking for role models who they believe will protect them, and they are attracted to politicians with whom they share stories and experiences. Language is a particularly emotional issue.

English has long been a reserve of the Indian elite, and an aspiration of middle-class Indians seeking upward social mobility.

But in the 2019 elections, Hindi-speaking politicians, shattering the last vestiges of these elites, were rewarded by voters, while the opposition Indian National Congress, led by English-speaking dynasts from the Nehru-Gandhi family, was nearly wiped clean from the country's "Hindi belt" - states mainly comprising Hindi-speaking people.

As I spoke to Indian millennials, they told me about how Mr Modi delivered speeches in Hindi to audiences in New York, London, and Sydney, and how proud that made them. The thinking went: "if he can make it there, so can we".

In an unstable and volatile economy, Indian millennials seek leaders who promise stability and security, and Mr Modi and his party's messaging captured this sentiment to impressive results.

Shortly after the 2019 Pulwama bombings in Kashmir - and the subsequent air strike in Balakot in Pakistan - every BJP leader added the designation of "chowkidar" (watchman) to their Twitter handle, signalling their promise to Indians to protect them from all enemies - foreign and domestic.

To many in India's Hindu majority, it assures them that the BJP has their back, promising them benefits, public services, and welfare schemes.

It is no surprise that shortly before election dates were announced, the party promised to reserve an additional 10% of seats in public universities and government jobs for economically backward sections of society belonging to general caste groups, taking total reservations in the country to 60%.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his name on Social Networking sites as Chowkidar Narendra Modi , on March 17, 2019.
Mr Modi added Chowkidar - or watchman - to his name on social media sites after the 2019 Pulwama attack

The move was an appeasement tactic aimed at upper-caste Hindus, but economically left-behind voters. As the country wasn't creating enough job for its youth, it became imperative to secure government jobs for these voters. A government job becomes lifetime employment, crucial protection for those being left behind after years of "jobless growth" - an economy experiencing growth without an expansion of jobs.

As hundreds of millions of Indians were lifted out of poverty in the decades after the country's 1991 economic reforms, India's next generation - its millennials - want to more than just survive; they want to thrive in a world where smartphones and the instant availability of information has made them aware of glittering cities beyond their stunted neighbourhoods.

And although his government has not delivered employment growth or kept its economic promises, Mr Modi speaks the language and aspiration of these millennials - offering them bullet trains, world-class cities, and a country that shines on the world stage.

Mr Modi's own attire is aspirational: in retiring the traditional white kurta (tunic) and pyjama that had become the standard uniform for male politicians, the prime minister's wardrobe of expensive, well-made, colourful garments highlights not just his own upward mobility, but that of the country (if you believe in his vision).

Contrary to what conventional wisdom may lead many to believe, young Indians remain squarely behind Mr Modi as he dominates the cultural and political narrative of the country.

Any national-level politician hoping to counter his massive popularity will only emerge from the grassroots, once again speaking the language of the people against a government not delivering on its promise.

Vivan Marwaha is the author of 'What Millennials Want' (Penguin Viking)

You might also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Six killed in clashes during Indian farm protest

    Six people were killed when violence broke out in India's Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday after a car linked to a federal minister ran over two farmers taking part in a protest against controversial farm laws. Farmers alleged the car was owned by the son of Ajay Mishra, who serves as India's junior home minister. "If my son would've been there, he wouldn't have come out alive," told Reuters TV partner ANI.

  • India celebrates birth anniversary of Gandhi

    Modi along with other leaders including, Indian President, Ram Nath Kovind offered flowers at Rajghat and remembered the Father of the Nation on the occasion.India observes October 2 not only as Gandhi Jayanti (Gandhi's birth anniversary) but also as the International Day of Non-Violence, the ideal that Gandhi fought for during his life.Gandhi, who was born in 1869, played a key role in India's fight for independence.

  • 'Unbelievable' Gaikwad ton in vain as Royals thrash Chennai in IPL

    Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hit his maiden Indian Premier League century but failed to inspire Chennai Super Kings who were outplayed by Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

  • Saudi Arabia Says Talks With Iran Are at ‘Exploratory Stage’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustrySaudi Arabia’s talks with regional rival Iran are still at an “exploratory stage,” Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters in Riyadh.The two countries

  • Emma Raducanu's next coach? Jeremy Bates spotted with US Open champion ahead of Indian Wells

    Britain’s new tennis heroine Emma Raducanu has arrived in Indian Wells. A video released by the organisers shows her training in front of Californian mountains and palm trees under the watchful eye of Jeremy Bates, the former British No1.

  • Britain to carry out ‘offensive’ cyber attacks from new £5bn digital warfare centre

    Britain will launch “offensive” cyber attacks in response to similar assaults or disinformation campaigns by “hostile states” such as Russia, the Defence Secretary has said, as he unveiled plans for a £5bn digital warfare centre in the heart of the red wall.

  • Crypto Fraudster Dupes Indian Citizens

    Crypto fraudsters have run amok in India, dispossessing people of millions in rupees, and at times their entire life’s savings. In India, individuals are increasingly becoming victims of scams, like the most recent one, where a male impersonating a woman has claimed to be a crypto expert, offering to invest crypto, and even offered people … Continued

  • A Smart Option for Transferring Wealth Through Generations: The Dynasty Trust

    If you want to protect your family’s legacy from unnecessary taxes, divorce and creditors over the course of many generations, a dynasty trust could be your best friend.

  • Muguruza rallies past Jabeur to win WTA Chicago title

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza captured the WTA Chicago Fall Classic on Sunday, rallying to defeat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

  • Activists and healthcare professionals are trying to stomp out anti-vaxx info online - but social media algorithms are working against them

    Algorithms are 'separating audiences' as moderators deal with disinformation, unsafe medical practices, and illegal COVID sales on social media.

  • Your 'safe' investing bets could turn out to be a gamble in retirement

    The conservative strategies of the past don't pay off like they used to.

  • Is Micron Technology the Best Chip Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently put the final wrap on its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended Sept. 2, 2021), reporting a big rebound in revenue from 2020. After skyrocketing to all-time highs this past spring, Micron has been an underperforming chip stock and is now down about 3% so far in 2021. It could be an early indication the tide is ready to go out for Micron's business, or it might be a temporary pause tied to effects from a global chip shortage.

  • Algeria recalls ambassador to France as tensions rise

    Algeria on Saturday rejected "inadmissible interference" in its affairs, hours after recalling its ambassador from Paris following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron reported by the French and Algerian media.

  • Algeria blasts French leader, bans flights, recalls diplomat

    Algeria has refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in the wake of what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. This weekend's sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa — including Algeria — because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France. A French request that two military planes be allowed to fly Sunday over Algerian territory was rejected, French military spokesman Col. Pascal Ianni said.

  • 7 Easy Home Renovations for $5,000 or Less

    Chances are, you've spent more time than ever at home in the past year. This has likely caused you to zero in on home improvements you'd like to make. Find Out: 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your...

  • Pandora Papers: Document dump allegedly links world leaders to secret wealth

    A massive leak of financial documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The dump of more than 11.9 million records, amounting to about 2.94 terabytes of data, came five years after the leak known as the "Panama Papers" exposed how money was hidden by the wealthy in ways that law enforcement agencies could not detect.

  • American, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue the latest carriers to mandate COVID vaccines for workers

    American Airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines have joined United Airlines in mandating that employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19, per the Wall Street Journal.Why it matters: The Biden administration has been pressing businesses to require workers to be vaccinated against the virus as vaccination rates flatten across the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The airlines provide government services including cargo hauling and special flights, whi

  • Mayday: Sniper

    In director Karen Cinorre’s bold new action fantasy film MAYDAY, Ana (Grace Van Patten) finds herself transported to a dreamlike and dangerous coastline. Once there, she joins a female army engaged in a never-ending war where the women lure men to their deaths with radio signals, like 20th century sirens. Though Ana finds strength in this exhilarating world, she comes to realize she is not the killer they want her to be.

  • Menopause can be bad news for sleep—these tips and tricks can help

    Hot flashes, night sweats and restless legs? Menopause and its hormonal changes can harm sleep. Here's how to make the most of every night.

  • Ft. McCoy in Wisconsin opens to first media glimpse into life of Afghan refugees at a U.S. Army base

    The U.S. Army and the Department of State led a group of journalists on a tightly controlled tour of Ft. McCoy, a training post about 150 miles northwest of Milwaukee.