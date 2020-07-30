    Advertisement

    ViewRay: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) _ ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its second quarter.

    The Oakwood Village, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

    The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

    The radiation therapy systems maker posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.8 million.

    In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.44. A year ago, they were trading at $9.20.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRAY

