Your views: Cancel culture leads to bland and boring

It started with the phrase “politically correct,” a mainstream term for eliminating material considered to be offensive.

In the late 90’s, and into the new century, Bill Maher made fun of it with his cable TV show “Politically Incorrect.” Now, the cancel culture has taken it to the “Thought Police'' extreme. The belief is that if something could, in any way, possibly offend anyone – then it must be totally erased. Dave Chappelle, and the stand-up comedy TV special he recently produced for Netflix, is a good example. In the real world, if you were offended by any element of his comedy, you would simply not watch. In the cancel culture world, you demand that it be pulled from the schedule or else you will boycott the network and the sponsors.

You stack the deck so nobody can watch. The cancel culture, literally, seeks to cancel the offending material as though it never existed. If they are successful, all humorous entertainment – TV, radio, movies, live shows – will be disinfected to the point where they are bland and boring, but not offensive to anyone. So, if you want a laugh, what do you do? Thankfully, we have old movies and TV reruns. "Blazing Saddles" and “All In The Family” are good examples. There was censorship in the good old days, but not to the extremes practiced today.

Finally, remember... We still have “Family Guy”!

Thom. H. Magnuson, Stockton

Crime doesn’t pay

In today’s America we are watching one horrible scene after the other. High murder rates in many cities, robberies in the recent smash and grab crime by criminals in our cities and small neighborhood stores. Children purposely run over and killed while participating in a small-town parade. Defund the police nonsense and racism now seems the constant cry from those trying to divide us as Americans.

Remember the Bible's Ten Commandments? In today’s world it might be worth taking a look at these commandments.

Thou shall not steal is now certainly being overlooked. Thou shall not murder is another commandment that needs our immediate attention and action.

A person does not need to be of any particular religious belief to recognize that we as a country better take a serious look at the mounting and alarming crimes now occurring. People who are breaking our laws must be held accountable and pay the highest possible price for their crime.

Smash and grab is a deadly crime. These thieves can be brutal when crashing thru grabbing merchandise and destroying our countries businesses These criminals have viciously killed and injured employees many times.

My fellow Americans this criminal rampage is not only the stealing but the deadly murders as well. These hideous crimes need to stop now. The full force of the law must be brought against these criminals. Those who murder, rampage and injure employees while they steal and demolish our country’s business owners' stores and shops must be punished. What ever happened to teaching our children that crime does not pay?

Betty K. Thomas, Stockton

This article originally appeared on The Record: Letters to the editor