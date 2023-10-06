Views from the People Mover: Downtown Detroit then and now

Construction began on the Detroit People Mover in 1983, 40 years ago, and the downtown elevated rail opened for service in 1987. There are only three automated downtown people mover systems in the U.S.: in Detroit, Miami and Jacksonville, all built thanks to the funding from the federal government's Urban Mass Transportation Administration, which was created in the early 1960s.

While the People Mover was under construction, Free Press photojournalist Manny Crisostomo spent four years photographing the downtown landscape, people in downtown from the train's elevated rails, and test train cars. Crisostomo published his work in the 1987 book "Moving Pictures." While covering the Detroit Grand Prix this summer — back downtown after years on Belle Isle — I thought about Crisostomo's project, and conceived a project of my own: finding angles similar to Crisostomo's, and shooting images that would show the changes in downtown Detroit.

The 2.9-mile loop of the People Mover connects 13 downtown Detroit stations. It takes riders from Detroit's tallest building — Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center by the Detroit River — to site of the former Hudson's department store in the heart of downtown, where Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert is building what will become Detroit's second-tallest skyscraper; from Huntington Place, formerly known as Cobo Center, where events like the Detroit Auto Show, Yumacon and Autorama are held, to the Detroit Opera House and Comerica Park.

The view of downtown Detroit from the train cars is an amazing architectural tour of the city’s past, present and future, but the public art inside of each of the 13 stations is in a league of its own. Irene Walt, a local public art advocate, formed the Downtown Detroit People Mover Art Commission in 1984 while the elevated rail stations were under construction. Walt raised more than $2 million to fund the art projects.

A couple of favorites to mention here: "In Honour of Mary Chase Stratton," an installation named for the co-founder of Pewabic Pottery, made by Diana Kulisek Pancioli at the Cadillac Center station near the Hudson's site; "Neon Lights," at the Greektown station, by Greek American sculptor Stephen Antonakos; "Detroit New Morning" at the Millender Center station by Detroit-born artist Alvin Loving Jr., and "The Blue Nile," by renowned Detroit artist Charles McGee.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Views from the Detroit People Mover: How downtown has changed after decades