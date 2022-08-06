Your views: Is the recession real or manufactured?

Letter opener resting on air mail envelope

We are in an official recession after Biden and the Democrats had “enacted policies (out of control spending) that were harmful to the American economy.”

Knowing Biden and Democrats created this recession, they tried to redefine the official definition of a recession like they tried to redefine the definition of a “woman” or redefine what a “crisis” or “invasion” of the border is. An official recession is two quarters of contraction in the government of negative GDP. This has always been the official definition of a recession.

Biden emphasized the risk of insufficient stimulus in February 2021 and in March 2021, Biden signed a 1.9 trillion economic plan passed by only Democrats with united Republican opposition.

Biden and the Democrats rammed a stimulus package of trillions of dollars to bailout poorly run states, kickbacks to supporters, and increased spending to Democrat pet projects. Very little went to stimulate businesses.

Democrats have weakened the economy. Oil and Food prices are soaring. Across the board, everything is going up from lumber to corn while retail spending is down.

Some are comparing this to the early stages of the Great Depression, when the economy collapsed due to a slowing economy where people reduced their purchasing power.

The Democrats and Biden ignored the warning signs of the coming recession or were their nonactions deliberate all along?

Sadly, just over two years ago under President Trump, America had the best economy in history with historic low unemployment, low interest rates, and low inflation. However, the result of Democrat policies has produced a sinking economy with rapid inflation, increased unemployment, declines in GDP, uncertainty of stock market strength, shifting interest rates, and declining consumer confidence. All of which has made our economy weak with the Democrats having no one to blame except themselves.”

Frank Aquila, Manteca

Support climate change

Many of the United States leaders and several other leaders around the world are warning citizens about our climate changing and the frightening results that will occur.

Has anyone suggested that these world leaders could and should make a positive difference?

The number of countries that are constantly blasting rocket weaponry into outer space spews thousands of clouds of nasty air into our atmosphere.

Our world’s outer space is constantly being flooded with all sorts of pollution from testing bombs, space travel and missile weapon testing.

On earth we have so few high-speed rail systems and consequently there's a tremendous amount of pollution from millions of automobile exhausts.

Using all electric cars will be a long time coming and the charging stations are now few and far between. The batteries appear not earth friendly, are very expensive and charging stations are now in short supply.

If we want clean air and less climate pollution there should be an effort to curtail so much missile testing. Also streamline our cities means of transportation.

The millions of automobiles on our roadways are also contributing are also creating polluted air.

Stop blasting off hundreds of missiles into our skies with one test after another.

Maybe we might re-think using more horse and buggy travel (with a shovel) and make a difference? A little humor goes a long way.

Betty Thomas, Stockton

