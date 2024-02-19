Views sought on 15th Century Oswestry building's future

Llwyd Mansion was bought by Oswestry Town Council in 2023

The public are to be consulted over the future of a Grade I-listed 15th Century building in Oswestry.

Llwyd Mansion is in need of repair after it was bought by Oswestry Town Council for £75,000 last year.

The authority has a responsibility to preserve the building and has put forward several plans for it ahead of a bid for restoration funding.

Work has also been done to research the building's history, including dating the timbers.

The dendrochronology process will provide a more exact idea of its age, with work also being done by Shropshire Council and Historic England.

Sam Jones, county council high street regeneration officer, said most of the original documents in the building had unfortunately been lost in a fire.

She said it was important to learn more about its history, "so that we can ensure the work that we do does not destroy really important fabric".

"The building is the only thing that can tell us [that]," she added.

Sam Jones said Llywd Mansion 'needs a lot of love'

Options include opening up the ground floor as a tourist information centre, a shop, or a tea room.

The middle floor could become a museum and there have been suggestions the top floor could become office space or holiday lets.

Ms Jones said: "What's really important is the town council needs revenue to cover the costs of the building.

"There is a lot of work to be done, it needs a lot of love."

It would be worth the effort, she said, because it has become synonymous with the town.

"Whenever you Google Oswestry, this is the building that comes up," she added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk