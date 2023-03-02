Views sought on Cornwall car park zoning changes

A consultation has started on plans to change charges in Cornwall Council car parks.

Car parks could be put into Zones A, B and C based on how busy they are, how near they are to public transport and walking and cycling routes.

Zone A would have the highest charges, and Zone C car parks could see a fall in charges.

The aim is to cut the number of different tariffs across 135 council car parks, the authority said.

By simplifying the tariffs, the council hopes it will make it easier for residents and visitors.

Connor Donnithorne, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport, said: "There are those that argue that parking should be free, but this would only encourage more people to use their cars when there may be other options available."

The council said it had invested "significantly" in improving transport including a pilot scheme with a £2 cap on single bus journeys, as well as creating better walking and cycling links between town centres and residential areas.

Drivers who had no choice other than to regularly use council car parks could benefit from reduced multi-use tickets bought through the Just Park app, the authority added.

Blue badge holders with adapted vehicles or vehicles exempt from car tax will be able to park for free.

The consultation runs until 31 March.

