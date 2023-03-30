Views sought on proposals to phase out fossil fuel boilers

Permission to install fossil fuel heating systems in new planning applications for homes could be refused from August on the Isle of Man.

The proposal aims to cut the number of gas and oil boilers put in during 2024 by refusing building control approval for new plans that include them.

Under the plans, a complete ban on the heating systems would not be brought forward to next year as planned.

Instead, only plans approved before 1 August could include the systems.

A total ban on installing the fossil fuel heating systems would come into force on 1 January 2025.

Developers with any previously approved planning applications for homes that had not yet installed the systems would need to re-apply for permission to put in an alternative.

Plans to place a ban on the boilers are part of the Isle of Man's commitment to be net zero by 2050.

'Phased approach'

Chairman of the government's Climate Transformation Board Daphne Caine said many developers were already building more energy efficient homes, and the proposals would help to achieve a target of a 15% reduction in emissions from buildings by 2027.

"The proposal does not bring forward the date when installation becomes an offence, but allows a phased approach to the forthcoming ban in 2025." she added.

An average of 210 new homes are built on the island each year and bringing in the proposals could cut emissions by 62% compared to installing fossil fuel boilers in new homes, a government spokesman said.

Phasing in the ban would also "reduce the number of plans that would need to be resubmitted or amended to accommodate a non-fossil fuel heating system when the ban comes into force", he added.

A consultation on the proposals is available online until 12 May.

