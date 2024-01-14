Views sought from residents on Wolverhampton housing

People in Wolverhampton will be asked how and where homes should be built in the city.

City of Wolverhampton Council said the responses would also help inform its homelessness plans.

Its current housing strategy has led to the creation of hundreds of new council homes operated by its own housing company, WV Living.

The council has also opened a centre to support vulnerable people and those who have been sleeping rough.

It said the revision of the housing strategy will ensure "there continues to be a supply of housing and housing services to meet the needs and aspirations of the city's current and future residents".

The survey closes on 4 February.

