Views sought on Sleaford solar farm plans

Plans for a solar farm capable of powering up to 190,000 homes in Lincolnshire are to be put before local residents so they can give their views.

Developer Low Carbon wants to build the 600MW farm, known as the Beacon Fen Energy Park, near Sleaford, between the villages of Heckington and Helpringham.

The company is to host in-person events and webinars in May and June to gather feedback on the proposals.

If approved, construction would start "no earlier than 2026", the firm said.

Due to the project's size, it is considered a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project.

That means a final decision on the application will not be made by North Kesteven District Council, although it will be invited to comment on the plans.

'Essential information'

James Hartley-Bond, director of Low Carbon, said: "Speaking directly with local communities and stakeholders will be a core part of our approach throughout the development of Beacon Fen Energy Park.

"We want to hear directly from them about their thoughts on the proposals.

"Local people hold essential information which will feed directly into the project and we look forward to hearing their views first-hand."

The Beacon Fen solar farm would be a "significant step forward" in the government's plans for the UK to reach net zero by 2050, Mr Hartley-Bond added.

According to Low Carbon, in-person events are due to be held at:

Heckington Village Hall on Thursday 18 May between 14:00-19:00 BST

Helpringham Memorial Hall on Saturday 20 May between 12:00-17:00 BST

Ruby Hunt Centre in Donington on Friday 9 June between 14:00-19:00 BST

Meanwhile, online webinar events are due to take place on Tuesday 23 May between 18:30-20:00 BST and on Wednesday 14 June between 18:30-20:00 BST, the firm said.

