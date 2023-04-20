Views sought on wind farm projects in Irish sea

The Morgan project could sit 13miles (22km) from the Isle of Man

People are being asked to share their views on proposals for three wind farm developments in the Irish Sea.

Plans could see more than 200 wind turbines installed between the Isle of Man and England and Wales.

The energy companies behind the projects, which are named Morgan, Mona and Morecambe, said the projects could power the equivalent of over three million homes.

But concerns have previously been raised that the developments could disrupt rough weather ferry routes.

In November, Isle of Man Steam Packet Company boss Brian Thomson described the plans as a "potential threat" to key sea routes.

The Morgan and Mona proposals have been developed by BP and German energy firm EnBW, while Spanish company Cobra and Scottish wind power developer Flotation Energy are behind the Morecambe wind farm plans.

Energy firms have plans for three wind farm projects in the Irish Sea

Three statutory consultations are seeking comments on the impact of equipment to generate and transport electricity for the Mona project, which would connect to the national grid in Wales, and wind turbines for the Morgan and Morecambe farms.

Another non-statutory consultation asks for feedback on undersea cables connecting Morecambe and Morgan to the grid via Penwortham in Lancashire.

Questions asked seek opinions on a range of factors such as the visual impact of turbines and how marine life might be affected.

Richard Haydock from BP said the surveys were "the next step" for the projects and the supply of "home-grown renewable energy".

Development permissions are expected to be submitted by the companies for each project in 2024.

In May, events will be hosted in north west England, the Isle of Man and Wales for people to learn more about the proposals, meanwhile the consultations are available online until 4 June.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk