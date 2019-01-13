Has Vifor Pharma AG (VTX:VIFN) Got Enough Cash?

Mid-caps stocks, like Vifor Pharma AG (VTX:VIFN) with a market capitalization of CHF7.1b, aren’t the focus of most investors who prefer to direct their investments towards either large-cap or small-cap stocks. However, generally ignored mid-caps have historically delivered better risk adjusted returns than both of those groups. Let’s take a look at VIFN’s debt concentration and assess their financial liquidity to get an idea of their ability to fund strategic acquisitions and grow through cyclical pressures. Note that this commentary is very high-level and solely focused on financial health, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into VIFN here.

Does VIFN produce enough cash relative to debt?

VIFN has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from CHF594m to CHF26m – this includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at CHF115m for investing into the business. Moreover, VIFN has generated cash from operations of CHF70m over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 271%, meaning that VIFN’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In VIFN’s case, it is able to generate 2.71x cash from its debt capital.

Does VIFN’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of CHF495m, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.88x. For Pharmaceuticals companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Can VIFN service its debt comfortably?

Debt-to-equity ratio standards differ between industries, as some are more capital-intensive than others, meaning they need more capital to carry out core operations. Generally, mid-cap stocks are considered financially healthy if its ratio is below 40%. The good news for investors is that Vifor Pharma has virtually no debt. This means it has been running its business utilising funding from primarily its equity capital, which is rather impressive. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent with VIFN, and the company has plenty of headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

VIFN’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. Furthermore, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for VIFN’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Vifor Pharma to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

