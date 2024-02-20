GARDNER — A vigil will be held Wednesday evening in memory of Breanne "Breezy" Pennington, the woman who was shot to death on Oct. 22, allegedly by her husband.

The vigil, scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall, will be hosted by the Gardner Domestic Violence Task Force and by Brenda Hull, Breanne’s aunt.

Pennington, 30, was found dead in the bedroom of her family's home on Cherry Street. The whereabouts of her husband, Aaron Pennington, remain a mystery. Extensive searches of woods in the area have come up empty.

The couple's four young children are now with family members.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Vigil for Breanne Pennington, Gardner shooting victim, to be held Wednesday