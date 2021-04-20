At vigil for Chicago first-grader, neighborhood leaders and family call for shooter to be turned in

Sarah Freishtat, Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas and Rosemary Sobol, Chicago Tribune
·5 min read

CHICAGO – The 7-year-old girl killed Sunday afternoon while with her father in a McDonald’s drive-thru was a first-grade student who attended a Chicago public school in Humboldt Park, and Chicago detectives are investigating her fatal shooting as possibly targeting her father, according to police.

Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot six times Sunday as she and her father waited at the McDonald’s, at 3200 W. Roosevelt Road in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side, a preliminary police report states.

A responding police officer took the gravely injured child in a squad car and rushed her to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:39 p.m. Her father, 29, with whom she had been in an Infiniti sedan at the time of the shooting, was shot once in the lower back, the report states. He also was taken to Stroger in serious condition.

At a vigil Monday afternoon, Lawanda McMullen, who said she was Jaslyn’s grandmother, remembered her as an active, fun-loving child, “a normal 7-year-old” who was very loved.

Jaslyn enjoyed TikTok videos, dancing and singing, and playing with Barbies, McMullen said. She also loved her grandmother’s two cats.

McMullen said her granddaughter sometimes stayed with her, and she kept her bike and shoes at her house. “It’s just tragic,” she said.

Johnny Adams, who said he was Jaslyn’s grandfather, called for tighter gun laws and more community programs and activities for kids.

“Our kids don’t even have an opportunity to grow up,” he said.

He and McMullen had joined community leaders and family members gathered in the parking lot of the same McDonald’s where Jaslyn was shot. Against a backdrop of people holding signs reading, “Don’t shoot” and “Please stop the violence,” speakers called for an end to violence and more resources for the community.

The Rev. Marshall Hatch called for the shooter to be turned in. Community groups were offering a reward for information, he said.

“Perhaps they did not intend to kill a child, but they did,” he said afterward. “So that person needs to be brought in by anyone who knows him.”

Alderman Michael Scott Jr., 24th Ward, said he was in the McDonald’s drive-thru getting food with his child days before the shooting.

“I cannot believe in the community in which I live and raise my children that they cannot feel safe going to a McDonald’s. That is absurd,” he told the gathered crowd. “But we can change that. We can change that. Not the police department, not the faith leaders — we as a community.”

After the speeches, about 100 people gathered near the drive-thru lane in the parking lot where they released clusters of balloons, many of them pink or white in the shapes of hearts and stars.

Monday evening, clusters of balloons were tied to the fence around the parking lot and to the restaurant’s sign. On the building, comments were chalked, including “Rest in pink,” “Pinky,” and “Long live Pinky.”

According to a police report, 45 spent shell casings — 28 from a handgun of one caliber and 17 from a handgun of another caliber — were found at the scene.

Investigators believe two people in a silver Audi approached from Kedzie Avenue and pulled up next to the Infiniti sedan Jaslyn Adams and her father were traveling in. A person got out of the front passenger seat and a second person got out of the rear passenger seat and both began shooting at the Infiniti, according to the report.

At some point during the barrage of gunfire, the Infiniti rolled forward and “crashed into the McDonalds intercom system in the drive-thru after being struck by multiple” bullets, the report said.

An officer from the Harrison police district who responded pulled the child from the Infiniti upon arrival, the report states.

It also said the father may have been the target of the shooting because of gang affiliation.

Investigators recovered private surveillance video as well as city surveillance video, according to the report. No description of the gunmen had been released as of Monday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was among those who commented on the shooting on social media. The mayor said she is “heartbroken and angered” by the fatal shooting, adding that it was an “unthinkable act of violence.”

The Chicago Teachers Union on Twitter posted about Jaslyn Adams twice Monday. One tweet noted that she had been a Cameron Elementary School student, and the second implored people to pray for “the entire school community.”

Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson, in an unrelated news conference, said her heart aches over Jaslyn’s death.

“The Jaslyn situation was particularly heartbreaking for me, because you know when I heard that she was going to McDonald’s with her father I just thought about what that felt like to me as a kid. That was like always a big deal. You get to go to McDonald’s and I get to do it with my dad. So I can only imagine the heartbreak,” Jackson said. “I’m sick of our kids not feeling safe in the city, even doing something as normal, and, you know, just normal and regular.”

Jackson said the district is “providing support” for Jaslyn’s school, “but we’ve got to continue to do more to make our kids feel safe, and give them opportunities and give them something to do, so that they are in school and that they are in a safe place majority of the time.”

Reached by phone Monday morning, Jaslyn’s mother declined to comment.

