Vigil for CPS students shot in near Senn High School in Edgewater

A quiet crowd held a vigil Thursday evening along the narrow street at the spot where Senn High School student Daveon Gibson,16, was shot and killed the day before. Gibson, 16, was walking with two other Senn students, who were shot and wounded.

Bouquets of white, pink and yellow flowers lay on a pink heart drawn on the sidewalk with chalk. “You Matter To Us” was chalked next to the heart.

More than 50 people gathered to remember Gibson of Humboldt Park, starting the night with a prayer. Edgewater neighbors and friends joined to tell stories and advocate for safer streets for students walking to and from the high school in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

The three victims were walking in the 1200 block of West Thorndale Avenue, just east of Senn High School, when gunmen inside a vehicle got out and opened fire on the teens around 4 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The shooting came nearly a week after two teens were fatally shot after leaving high school in the Loop.