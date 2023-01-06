‘A beautiful human being’: Vigil held for fallen Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire

A vigil for fallen Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire was held Thursday night.

Hundreds of mourners from across the area and police officers from many different stations came together to mourn the loss of the chief.

Ever since Monday night, people have been leaving flowers and other mementos outside the Brackenridge Borough building to honor McIntire.

The mayor of Brackenridge announced the candlelight vigil, saying everyone was welcome. Attendees were asked to wear blue.

McIntire was well known and loved in the Brackenridge community. He had just celebrated his 46th birthday with his wife and kids last week.

He was born and raised in Brackenridge and attended Highlands High School. He was sworn in as chief exactly four years to the day before losing his life.

