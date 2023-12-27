At vigil, family mourns Pinellas mother fatally shot on Christmas Eve

LARGO — Under a full moon, family, friends and neighbors gathered Tuesday to mourn the 23-year-old mother who deputies said was shot and killed by her brother on Christmas Eve.

They congregated at a home in unincorporated Largo, just feet away from where authorities said Abrielle Baldwin was fatally shot, and quietly lit candles next to photos of Baldwin and her two young boys. A few sobs broke the silence.

Arianna Burch stooped over and gazed at the photos of her smiling sister and nephews.

“I really miss her,” she said. “I don’t know how I’m going to live.”

From the crowd behind her, someone called out, “One day at a time.”

On Christmas Eve, Baldwin’s two brothers, 14 and 15, argued over who was getting more presents this year, Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference earlier Tuesday. Gualtieri said the “family spat” began Sunday during a shopping trip in Largo. When the family returned to the home of the boys’ grandmother in the 2300 block of 22nd Avenue SW, in the Ridgecrest neighborhood, the teens were still arguing.

The younger brother, Damarcus Coley, pulled out a .40 caliber handgun and aimed it at his brother, Darcus Coley, while threatening to shoot him in the head. The boys were separated and when Baldwin tried to intervene, Damarcus shot her in the chest while she held her 10-month-old son, Gualtieri said.

Darcus fired a shot at his brother in retaliation and wounded him, according to Gualtieri.

Baldwin, who lived with her two brothers in Oldsmar, died in a Largo hospital shortly after the shooting.

“I don’t have my brothers here with me, either. I’m the only one here,” Burch said, choking up. “I just want to see them, tell them that I love them.”

Damarcus Coley is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and being a minor in possession of a firearm. Darcus Coley is charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Damarcus is expected to be released from the hospital in about a week, Gualtieri said. He’ll then be taken to a juvenile detention center, where Darcus will also be moved after he is released from a mental health facility.

Abrielle Baldwin’s cousin, Devone Baldwin, said the community was still reeling and hurting from the incident.

“If we think before we act, we wouldn’t be at this place,” he told the Tampa Bay Times.

Devone Baldwin, who lives down the street from the home of Abrielle Baldwin’s grandmother, said he was like an uncle to her. The 37-year-old minister said he remembered picking up Abrielle Baldwin and her mother for church when Abrielle was very little. They would often go for a drive and he would buy her juice and potato chips while she sat in the backseat.

“Bree had this thing where she’d always stick her tongue out of her mouth when she was about 2 years old,” Devone Baldwin said. “And so I called her ‘little lizard.’”

Devone Baldwin said Abrielle always wore hair beads as a child, and in her adult years worked part-time as a cosmetologist in between shifts at an assisted living facility.

He said Abrielle’s mother, Joyce, was “broken” by the slaying of her daughter. About 70 people attended the vigil and Baldwin was proud to see so many community members there to show their support for the family.

“You’ve lost one, but you’ve got all of us here to help through it,” he said. “You can’t replace your daughter. We can’t replace none of this — your sons or anything. But we can show you some love.”

After a moment of silence, the crowd joined in a prayer led by Devone Baldwin.

“We ask that you mend our broken hearts, God,” he prayed.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of raising Abrielle Baldwin’s two sons.