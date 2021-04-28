Vigil heald in Colusa in response to police violence

Apr. 28—A small group of Colusa County residents gathered at Colusa Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday for a vigil to honor the lives of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo, two young Americans recently killed in police shootings.

The progressive political group Indivisible Colusa County organized the vigil just two days after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter for killing George Floyd Jr. — another Black American killed in an incident with police last May.

The organization has also hosted a series of rallies in Colusa, Williams and Arbuckle in the past year to speak out against police brutality.

The local residents that attended brought flowers, candles and posters with the names and images of Black and Latino Americans killed by police and talked about their anger and frustration as well as hope for change, according to a release issued by Indivisible Colusa County.

"There's a lack of conversation around police brutality, especially in conservative Colusa, so any awareness we can bring to the town is great, no matter how big or small," said attendee Garcia Deniz. "That's why I came out here today."

Linda Masuhara, Arbuckle resident and co-founder of Indivisible Colusa, said that the community needs to raise the level of awareness about the seriousness of this problem in our society.

""It's not a Black versus cop mentality," said Masuhara. "It's not anti-police. It's pro-civil liberties. The violation of one person's civil liberties is the violation of all of us. It could be you, it could be your brother, it could be your son. We can't just sit by and act like nothings happening."