Vigil held for 13 killed in Philly home fire
A candlelit vigil was held on Wednesday for the 13 victims of a fire which tore through a home in Philadelphia in the US state of Pennsylvania. (Jan. 5)
A candlelit vigil was held on Wednesday for the 13 victims of a fire which tore through a home in Philadelphia in the US state of Pennsylvania. (Jan. 5)
The island nation struggles to keep the lights on but has inoculated 90% of population with home-developed vaccines People receive booster doses of the Cuban-developed Abdala vaccine against Covid-19 in Havana last month. Photograph: Reuters General Máximo Gómez, a key figure in Cuba’s 19th-century wars of independence against Spain once said: “Cubans either don’t meet the mark – or go way past it.” A century and a half later, the aphorism rings true. This downtrodden island struggles to keep th
Immune system T-cell responses remain broadly robust against the omicron variant of coronavirus, according to researchers.
After two months of late-night searches and fitful sleep, the Auers reunited with their lost cat on Dec. 20.
The private single-engine turboprop plane had one passenger aboard when it ran off the end of the taxiway.
Some TikTokers are judging the mom for letting this happen — but others don't see the big deal.
Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.
Cole Hagan, a high school junior, was at a pool party when he was lured outside and then attacked by a friend. His family is seeking justice, their lawyer said.
The new video gives Republican lawmakers a taste of their own words about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Omicron exacerbates other medical conditions and there's "so much of it," Dr. Craig Spencer, ER doctor in New York City, said.
A 1-month-old baby boy has been orphaned and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning. Both of the child’s parents, deputies with the sheriff’s office, took their own lives late last week and early this week.
The actor gave Live with Kelly and Ryan viewers a peek into his mom's house, which he jokes she refuses to update
The auto repair shop owner is at the center of a complaint filed by the Department of Labor.
Some officers also told The New York Times that they weren't sure if their colleagues would risk their lives to defend the building again.
Maricopa County released a 93-page point-by-point response to Arizona Senate contractor claims about the county's 2020 presidential election.
A quick-thinking Patrick Mahomes knew how to turn those boos to cheers.
GettyEven as daily new COVID cases set all-time records and hospitals fill up, epidemiologists have arrived at a perhaps surprising consensus. Yes, the latest Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is bad. But it could have been a lot worse.Even as cases have surged, deaths haven’t—at least not to the same degree. Omicron is highly transmissible but generally not as severe as some older variants—“lineages” is the scientific term.We got lucky. But that luck might not hold. Many of the same epid
Rita Ora's abs look so toned while rocking a black string bikini on a beach in Australia in a new Instagram photo. She does HIIT with a trainer to stay fit.
Former president Donald Trump's decision to abruptly cancel his Jan. 6 counter-programming event has left key allies Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon fuming.Responding to reports that Trump was pressured into canceling by several allies in his inner circle, the pair suggested the ex-president is surrounded by insufficiently pro-MAGA individuals, and that he should put his once-slated presser back on the books immediately.“There are still too many people around Donald John Trump that are not Trumpe
Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee says she has received "so much hate" from the Hmong American community regarding her relationship with boyfriend Jaylin Smith.
Alessandra Ambrosio has been relaxing in her native Brazil with loved ones, including her daughter Anja.