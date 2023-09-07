Vigil held for 3 killed in Cook’s Corner mass shooting

Nearly 200 people attended a vigil at Library of the Canyons in Orange County to sing, pray and remember the lives of three people tragically killed when a gunman opened fire at Cook’s Corner bar two weeks ago in Trabuco Canyon.

The deadly shooting unfolded on Aug. 23 when retired Ventura police sergeant John Snowling walked directly up to his wife inside the popular bar and grill, and, without saying a word, shot her and a friend, according to witnesses.

He continued “randomly” shooting people both inside and outside the bar, seriously wounding six others, before being fatally shot in a gunfire exchange with seven deputies, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said at a news conference.

Cook's corner shooting

“Nothing will destroy this canyon, Cook’s Corner, the quality of life, this open space,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said at the vigil.

A memorial to the victims, 53-year-old Glen Sprowl of Stanton, 49-year-old Tonya Clark of Scottsdale and 67-year-old John Leehee of Irvine, sits outside the bar.

Cooks corner memorial

“Glen Sprowl Jr., John Leehee and Tonya Clark, you will be forever in our hearts, god bless you,” the bar’s general manager, Rhonda Palmeri, said during the vigil. “Tonya brought a huge smile to everyone’s face and was loved.”

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes also spoke at the vigil, praising the response of deputies on the tragic night.

“It’s unfortunate that that they had to be there, but I’m proud of their response. They exceeded all my expectations on how they intervened that day, undoubtedly saving countless additional lives by their quick actions,” the sheriff said.

Following the senseless tragedy, many believe the tight-knit Trabuco Canyon community is now more unified than ever.

“I just hope and pray that we can all just come back together,” Palmeri said. “We have the best community and friends.”

