Vigil to be held for 84-year-old business owner after double shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The community continues to come together for a candlelight vigil for the business owner that was shot and killed after a double shooting in Norfolk.

The shooting broke out in front of the Triple C Convenience store near Lindenwood Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 20. An 84-year-old business owner James Carter was killed, and another man, Shontel Cradle, received serious injuries after trying to break up a fight, reports said.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held for Carter at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve at the Triple C Convenience.

Three suspect were arrested in connection to the shooting: 42-year-old Dennis Hisle, 40-year-old Bruce Hisle and 41-year-old Tamika Credle. Dennis faces charges for second-degree murder, Bruce faces charges for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon and Credle was charged with accessory after the fact.

The survivor of the shooting, Shontel Cradle, said that Carter was there for him at time when he needed him most. After being initially sentenced to 75 years, and being let out on parole, Cradle said Carter was there to give him advice. A GoFundMe is available to help with Cradle’s medical expenses.

The vigil is an opportunity for friends, family and community members to come together to show support for the impact Carter had on the community, and honor his memory.

