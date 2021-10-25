Vigil held for cinematographer killed on set

Crowds gather for a vigil near Los Angeles to honour the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed with a prop gun by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film 'Rust'.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories