Vigil held for cinematographer killed on set
Crowds gather for a vigil near Los Angeles to honour the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed with a prop gun by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film 'Rust'.
Angelina Jolie has been bringing her children to the different premieres for her Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals, first in Los Angeles, now in Italy.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, told podcast she almost turned down the head armorer job in a recent project due to self-doubt about her experience.
According to royal experts and correspondents, the Palace was "misleading" about the Queen's recent hospitalization.
Teresa Giudice is celebrating her recent engagement to boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas with a romantic getaway to Greece. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member sizzled while lounging poolside with her fiancé in a teeny blue bikini. Teresa took to Instagram to share a peek into her dreamy vacation with her husband-to-be. In the sweet snapshot posted on October 24, the couple can be seen posing alongside each other in front of a sparkling pool. While Luis donned a white bathing suit and a ba
Candace Owens is back again in headlines for her unwarranted two cents and this time, Alec Baldwin is the culprit.
"Soul Man" — the 1986 comedy about a rich white law student who poses as a Black man for a scholarship — was canceled almost immediately upon its release.
The model sat courtside with her husband Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyOn April 22, the day before he died, Jakub Stepniak recorded a phone message for one of his doctors.He is barely audible in it. He thanks his doctor for calling him and, barely above a whisper, says that he is there with his uncle, and that “the inflammation is so bad.” He then says something about trying to reach another doctor. And he finishes the message with an ominous final utterance: “I don’t know if I’ll survive to the morning.”The next
The Alec Baldwin-led film had three previous accidental gun discharges, according to the LA Times.
Following Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker, Scott Disick has been partying with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley. Here's what we know about her.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared a photo of the DIY project on his Instagram Sunday
'The Voice' fans got to see a few rare shots of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together thanks to the No Doubt singer's recent Instagram post.
"Tracy is going to jam with Brad Paisley," Fox jokes at the celebration of 20 years of the Michael J. Fox Foundation event at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on Saturday
Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe got together to celebrate a very special occasion: Their youngest child Deacon's 18th birthday.
Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Succession’s Nicholas Braun - plus former SNLers Jason Sudeikis and Fred Armisen - watch Thompson's host do his thing
Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox also paid tribute to Tyler, the actor who portrayed Gunther on "Friends," who died on Sunday at the age of 59.
The actor chose an upcycled look for Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards.