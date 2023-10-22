Vigil held following loss of local firefighter
Vigil held following loss of local firefighter
Vigil held following loss of local firefighter
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
The Trojans' College Football Playoff hopes are pretty much toast.
The Phillies are up 3-2 and headed home to Philly with a chance to clinch a spot in the World Series in Game 6 on Monday.
Yes, an image of Hitler appeared on the Michigan State video board on Saturday.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
New research shows that your partner may not be a big factor in your weight loss journey.
A deal from QVC has cut the price of iRobot's high-end Roomba s9+ robot vacuum down to just $500. The deal will only last one day.
The Phillies' 2-0 series lead has evaporated, as they face serious pressure from the suddenly reinvigorated Diamondbacks.
This ultra-potent set has racked up more than 2,500 five-star reviews.
"It's all about picking the shoe that's not your first instinct." The post What’s the ‘wrong shoe theory’? appeared first on In The Know.
"It's how I healed," says singer, the widow of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, as she debuts album "the mornings."
"It's my first time being cored. Not surprising," Stewart said.
These best-selling faux fur-lined boots are over $100 cheaper than the OG UGGs and shoppers say they look and feel the same.
I already own them in four colors.
The International Criminal Court (ICC), the world’s only permanent international court with a mandate to investigate and prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, has determined that a September cyberattack against its systems was attempted espionage. In an update posted Friday, the ICC said it had since determined that this incident was a “targeted and sophisticated attack" with the "objective of espionage.” The ICC, which holds sensitive information related to alleged war crimes and data about witnesses who could be at risk if their identities were exposed, said it has not yet determined whether any data had been accessed or stolen during the cyberattack.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 294: Volkanovski vs. Makhachev 2.
Foster Moreau had a tough drop late in Thursday night's game.
Points could be hard to come by in this crucial ACC matchup.
The current total of 30.5 is even lower than last year's over/under in a game Iowa won 13-10.
Earnings came under more pressure at several mid-sized financial institutions during the third quarter, showing that the stresses of the spring are not entirely past.