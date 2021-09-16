Vigil held for four found dead in Wis.

Matt McKinney, Star Tribune
·3 min read

WHEELER, WIS. – The Minneapolis peace activist K.G. Wilson and the father of a woman killed in a quadruple homicide traveled together Wednesday to the spot in rural western Wisconsin where the woman's body was found, holding a brief vigil and praying for answers in the case.

Standing near the cornfield where his daughter's body was found Sunday inside an abandoned SUV, Damone Presley Sr. said he was just, "Bewildered that this is where my daughter ended up."

"I'm a believer that justice will come due," he added.

The Dunn County, Wis., Sheriff's Office didn't release any new information about the investigation Wednesday. The day before, the agency said the motive was still a mystery.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd added that the killer or killers likely are no longer in the area.

The dead include Matthew Pettus, 26, and half-sister Jasmine C. Sturm, 30, both of St. Paul. Sturm's boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, and 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley of Stillwater, a close friend of Sturm's, were also found in the black SUV.

The vehicle was driven about 50 feet into a cornfield near the intersection of County Highways F and VVV, just east of the Sheridan Town Hall, according to Bygd.

Wilson, who lost his 6-year-old granddaughter in an unsolved shooting earlier this year, said Presley is a friend and they are now mourning their losses together.

He urged people to contact the Sheriff's Office if they know anything relevant to the case. "If you know something, say something," he said. "You could be the one to help bring justice."

Wilson said he reached out on Facebook this week to see if anyone in the area where Flug-Presley's body was found would be willing to help him hold a vigil. Sarina Buck, who lives about 9 miles from the crime scene, said she saw Wilson's plea and helped lead him to the spot Wednesday evening.

"I feel this will get solved," Buck said. "Somebody saw something."

Erica Peterson of Menomonie saw a notice about the vigil on social media and quickly drove the 20 miles to join it. She arrived with her children and a friend as Wilson led a prayer and then released balloons.

"It's just heartbreaking," she said.

Her friends and relatives in the area have talked about all aspects of the case, she said, sharing whatever they learned. They know that the person or people who dumped the bodies stopped nearby at a gas station in Wheeler, Wis., a fact confirmed by employees there who said investigators took evidence from the store's video surveillance system.

"It's a lot of detective work, down to what they bought at the gas station," Peterson said.

She used to live on St. Paul's East Side but left for Menomonie to get away from violent crime.

"We're just here to pay our respects," she said.

Matt McKinney • 612-217-1747

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Van-Life Couple Got Into Physical Fight Days Before 22-Year-Old Vanished, Police Docs Reveal

    YouTubeA young woman who mysteriously vanished while road tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé got into a physical altercation with him two weeks before he returned to Florida without her, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. And while the couple’s online postings made the journey appear perfectly idyllic, the strain of having been together nonstop for months on end had in fact escalated tensions between the two, the document provided by the Moab City, Utah, Police Depar

  • Alex Murdaugh Will Surrender After Confessing to Insane Plot

    FacebookSouth Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh will turn himself into authorities on Thursday in connection with a jaw-dropping plot to have his alleged drug dealer shoot him dead so his son could collect $10 million in insurance money.Murdaugh’s lawyer confirmed to The Daily Beast that there is a warrant for his client’s arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.“He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hampton County magis

  • Four Friends Spent Saturday Night in a Bar. The Next Day They Were Found Murdered in a Cornfield.

    YouTube/KARE 11The FBI has been called in to assist local authorities in rural Wisconsin after four young friends from Minnesota were found murdered and “randomly” left in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield.Authorities in Dunn County, Wisconsin, where the quadruple homicide victims were discovered Sunday, have made no secret that they have been left baffled by the crime.“It’s highly unusual for this area. Obviously we’ve had homicides in the last several years, but something of this magnitude—[I’m]

  • Now Cops Are Probing Death of Murdaugh Housekeeper

    HandoutThe South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that the agency has opened an investigation into the 2018 death of Gloria Satterfield, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family. It marks just the latest criminal probe associated with the embattled legal dynasty whose patriarch, Alex Murdaugh, conspired with a former drug dealer in a botched assisted-suicide attempt last week, according to police and his own attorneys. Murdaugh, a once high-powered lawyer wh

  • Boyfriend of 22-Year-Old Woman Who Vanished on Couple’s Road Trip Breaks Silence

    YouTubeThe boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman who vanished in Wyoming last month while the couple was on a road trip together released a statement Tuesday, breaking his silence as he reportedly refuses to speak to her family or the police. Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabrielle Petito had been on a cross-country trek together in a white 2012 Ford Transit Connect, documenting their “van life” via a shared YouTube channel. Police in Moab, Utah, told Fox that they had responded to an incident involving th

  • Patient reported she was forced to perform sex acts on Fort Worth hospital employee

    A woman told authorities she performed sexual acts on a hospital employee in Fort Worth out of fear.

  • An LDS bishop was removed from his Idaho post. He faces multiple sexual abuse charges

    The 33-year-old was a bishop in Nampa’s 30th Ward for over a year.

  • After 19 years, suspect arrested in ‘heartbreaking’ killing of Florida teenager

    It was a crime scene that shocked even the most hardened veteran detectives among them: Large pools of blood covered the tile floor and the wall of the family room where the teen clearly struggled to fend off her attacker, a man who police say wore a size 10 LA Gear sneaker. Aside from the shoe print made from the teen’s own blood, police in Miramar 19 years ago found a chair knocked over, a ...

  • Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video

    Sgt. Welton Simpson was convicted via bench trial on Monday of giving a false statement to law enforcement and misconduct […] The post Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Fiancé of Gabby Petito breaks silence on her mysterious disappearance

    An attorney for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, said it was "an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family."

  • Drug sting sends two Miami-Dade cop pals to prison. They were big fans of ‘Bad Boys’ movies

    In their everyday lives, they served as young Miami-Dade cops who patrolled the county’s streets in their police cruisers.

  • Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

    Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

  • Four people found dead in SUV parked in Wisconsin cornfield

    Four dead bodies were found by law enforcement in a vehicle parked in a Wisconsin cornfield over the weekend.

  • Ex-cop's murder conviction reversed in 911 caller's death

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who had called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home. In its ruling in the case of Mohamed Noor, the Supreme Court also clarified what would constitute third-degree murder, or depraved-mind murder, saying the statute doesn't apply if a defendant's actions are directed at a particular person. Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

  • ‘It was either me or him’: Canadian sergeant who shot fellow officer testifies

    Police officer who was shot nine times is on trial for assault after allegedly attacking sergeant in confrontation over bathroom break ‘I knew if he got the firearm up on me, then he would kill me – and it was either me or him,’ Sergeant Shane Donovan told the court on Tuesday. Photograph: Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images A Canadian police officer who was shot nine times by a colleague is now on trial for assault over the confrontation that began over a bathroom break. Constable Nathan Parker, 55, o

  • A fitness influencer and bodybuilder was charged with 6 counts of drug possession after investigators say she received a package of steroids

    A Canadian bodybuilder and Instagram influencer, Melissa Kate Bumstead, was arrested after police say she received a package of steroids.

  • Al Capone’s ‘Piece of Crap’ Miami Beach Home Likely to Be Demolished

    Sorry, Scarface. Your beloved Miami Beach house, which you purchased for $40,000 in 1928, is scheduled to be torn down. The new owners of your Florida refuge, who purchased it for $10.75 million this summer, told the Miami Herald that the house has flood damage and standing water under it. One of the owners, prominent […]

  • Ex-House Speaker settles child sexual abuse payments suit

    Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who accused him of child sexual abuse reached a tentative out-of-court settlement Wednesday over Hastert’s refusal to pay the man $1.8 million — the outstanding balance in hush money that the Illinois Republican agreed to pay the man in 2010. The man has been referred to only as James Doe in court papers since the breach of contract lawsuit was filed in 2016 in Illinois court in Yorkville, Hastert's hometown just west of Chicago. The hush-money deal would eventually lead to a federal criminal case against Hastert five years later and to public disgrace for the a GOP stalwart who, for eight years as House speaker, was second in the line of succession to the presidency.

  • Corrupt Oil Trader Turns On Colleagues in Massive Africa Bribe Case

    (Bloomberg) -- When Anthony Stimler left Glencore Plc in August 2019, he had two big secrets: For a dozen years, he’d paid millions in bribes to African officials and intermediaries. And he was now helping a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the company and numerous former colleagues.Corruption isn’t exactly unheard of in the extraction and trading of commodities, especially in the developing world. But details of Stimler’s cooperation deal, obtained from the U.S. attorney’s office in M

  • Mo Fayne of 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' sentenced to 17 years in prison for misuse of PPP loans

    Fayne as found guilty of spending thousands of government dollars on jewelry, child support and more.