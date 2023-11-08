Vigil held for IN grad student stabbed at gym: 'He has many dreams'

TechCrunch

Virgin Galactic is cutting costs and reducing staff as it looks to scale production of its next-gen line of suborbital spaceplanes. In a memo to staff sent Tueday, Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said that uncertainty in capital markets and geopolitical unrest have made “near-term access to capital much less favorable.” “We will accomplish this, but it requires us to redirect our resources toward the Delta ships while streamlining and reducing our work outside of the Delta program.”