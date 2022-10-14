Vigil held for Jim Rogers on year anniversary of his death

A year after local man Jim Rogers was shocked with a stun gun by police and later died, a group gathered to reflect and call for justice.

More than 50 people gathered at the spot where the incident happened on the corner of Harriet Street and West Penn Place in Bloomfield.

Devon Adwoa heads the group “Justice for Jim Rogers.”

“We’re also calling for what we’ve been calling for from the very beginning which is for these officers to be charged and arrested for their crimes,” she said.

So far, there have been no charges despite a grand jury finishing its investigation.

“Honestly, I’m angry and we’re all angry regardless of the results of the grand jury,” Adwoa said. “They are protecting these officers and that’s what they’ll continue to do. I’m sure whatever results come out will be indicative of that protection.”

After a prayer, the group marched and rode bicycles from the spot of the incident to Friendship Park, creating a memorial they say they hope lasts.

Among the speakers, two of Rogers’ family members, including his uncle.

“My nephew was cold-blooded murdered,” he said. “I loved my nephew. It was wrong. There should’ve been charges. This [doesn’t] make any sense. It’s time for white, black, everybody in America to wake up to what’s going on in this country.”

District Attorney Stephen Zappala told Channel 11 he is planning on calling a press conference where he’ll explain where the investigation stands. He said he’ll also release all video from the incident, including body camera footage, to the public for the first time.

