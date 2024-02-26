Vigil held at Kansas Capitol for non-binary OK teen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A vigil was held at the Kansas State Capitol for Nex Benedict, the Oklahoma teen who died following an altercation in a school bathroom.

Oklahoma police say the non-binary 16-year-old’s death was not caused by the fight and are still investigating.

Benedict’s family says they were the target of bullying due to their gender identity. Vigils are being held across the country to honor their memory.

27 news talked to one of the speakers at the Topeka vigil. Georgia Blackwood is a student at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence. She says even though the tragedy didn’t happen here, it’s important to show support.

“I think that coming here really brings attention to it,” Blackwood said, “And shows that we are not there, we may have never met, but all around the country we feel really strongly about this issue and want to send our support.”

