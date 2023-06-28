Vigil held for local pastor gunned down in banquet hall shooting

Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to celebrate the life of a man gunned down after a party on Saturday night.

Investigators said a party involving about 100 people was wrapping up at the Unity Banquet Hall on North Hiawassee Road when someone opened fire.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Two people were killed in the shooting.

Tuesday, a vigil was held for 36-year-old Jonathan Frazier, a local pastor, and owner of the banquet hall.

Family members told Channel 9 that Frazier was closing the hall after hosting a birthday party there when he was shot.

Read: Former NFL QB, Ryan Mallett, drowns in Gulf of Mexico , deputies say

Frazier’s older sister, Felicia Frazier, said her brother and his wife rented the hall out, held events there, and worshipped there.

“I want justice for my brother. This was senseless. Senseless,” Frazier said. “To get gunned down in the place he worshipped at. Oh wow.”

Deputies said no one has come forward to give them any leads at this time.

Read: Was that actually a tsunami that hit Florida? Yes, but not the kind you think

The family of the 36-year-old said they are saddened and frustrated that no one who was there that night has come forward with any information.

“If you know something, you say something, that’s how we need to stop this violence. It could be one of your family members. What if it was one of your family members,” Frazier added.

Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in this shooting.

Read: What is a heat dome? Scorching temperatures in Texas expected to spread as far east as Florida

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.