Vigil held for Malvern, Pa. mother who vanished without a trace in 2017

A vigil was held this weekend for a Malvern, Chester County wife and mother who vanished without a trace in 2017.

- A 44-year-old wife and mother from Malvern, Chester County, was last seen back in April of 2007. She has not been heard from since. Family and friends hosting a vigil for Anna Maciejewska near the Chester Valley Trail parking lot yesterday, on the anniversary of her disappearance.

Her car was found in the lot about a month after she went missing. The case is being investigated as a homicide. And a $30,000 reward now being offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

