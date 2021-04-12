Vigil held for Malvern, Pa. mother who vanished without a trace in 2017

The Telegraph

'I'll get on with the job': Prince William's tribute in full HRH Prince Philip 1921 - 2021: Obituary Camilla Tominey: The Firm mask feelings as Prince Harry returns Prince Harry may have to wear suit instead of military uniform to the funeral Land Rover hearse rapidly prepared by Army engineers Comment: Prince Philip's funeral is the Church's second chance Princes William and Harry have both paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, with touching statements about the loss of their grandfather. Prince William pledged to "get on with the job" as Prince Philip would have wanted, while Prince Harry described the Duke as "a man of service, honour and great humour". In a statement issued through his foundation Archewell, Prince Harry said: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm-and also because you never knew what he might say next. "He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end. "He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!' "So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered-by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts. "'Per Mare, Per Terram."' Follow the latest updates below.