Vigil held in memory of boy missing for 45 years

Sep. 6—LAWRENCE — It's been 45 years since Angelo "Andy" Puglisi, 10, disappeared from Higgins Memorial Pool.

On Sunday evening, Melanie Perkins McLaughlin gathered with law enforcement, family members and friends near the pool to remember Andy, her childhood friend.

He would now be 56 years old.

McLaughlin, now a mother of three and an independent filmmaker, was at the pool with Andy on Aug. 21, 1976. Then, he vanished. She's made it her life's work to try to find him.

The day he went missing, Andy's "family and others from the neighborhood began searching for him, canvassing the pool area, the municipal dump that abutted it in those days, the nearby woods that led to the highway, and the streets of the housing development," according to a 2020 state police bulletin about the anniversary of the boy's disappearance.

"They yelled his name over and over," the bulletin added. "They heard nothing back. Saw nothing."

Over the next week, the search for Andy intensified and included Lawrence police, state police and the National Guard.

"The case got exhaustive media coverage. Leads were checked and ruled out. Appeals to the public were made. A psychic from Texas provided tantalizing tips and, according to at least one police officer, seemingly knew details about the crime scene that later proved to be accurate. But still nothing. Andy Puglisi had vanished," according to state police.

Over the years, investigators checked out various reports, even returning to the woods with specially trained search teams, dogs trained to detect human remains and even with a forensic anthropologist.

Months became years with still no sign of Andy.

McLaughlin made "Have You Seen Andy?" an HBO, award-winning documentary about his disappearance.

Each year, McLaughlin leads the charge to remember her friend and remind the public he's never been found.

She also asked residents to leave their front lights on Sunday night in memory of Andy.

