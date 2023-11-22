Vigil held in memory of Las Vegas student

TechCrunch

It’s been an eventful week for crypto exchanges and the U.S. government. Changpeng Zhao, also known as “CZ,” the founder and CEO of Binance, is stepping down and has pleaded guilty to a number of violations brought on through the Department of Justice and other U.S. agencies. Richard Teng, Binance’s former global head of regional markets, will be the exchange's new CEO, Zhao shared in a post on X Tuesday afternoon.