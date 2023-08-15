Vigil held for missing Salem woman who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend

A vigil was held at Riley Plaza in Salem Monday night in memory of a missing 22-year-old mother of two as her boyfriend faces a murder charge in connection with her disappearance.

Dozens of heartbroken family and friends came together to honor the memory of Nayeli Nieves as the search for her body entered a second week. They all had one message and that is “justice for her murder.”

“She was a very great person and she was a great mother,” said Nieve’s sister, Thalia, through tears. “My sister she didn’t deserve this. She was an amazing person and she was always funny and she could always light up the room.”

Nieve’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Pablo Vicente pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in connection with her death. However, prosecutors allege he admitted to strangling Nieves in front of their two young children and dumping her body in a dumpster.

Police have searched area landfills and incinerators looking for Nayeli, but have not yet located her body.

“We just want justice for Nayeli. We just hope that everybody working on the case can find her,” said a family member.

An organization called “Healing Abuse Working for Change” was at the vigil Monday night to help prevent what happened to Nayeli from happening to anyone else.

“We can use this anger and frustration as a driving force to push for reforms and better policies in our community and throughout the state,” said the organization.

GoFundMe for Nayeli Nieves

Her death remains under investigation.

Pablo Vicente was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on September 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

