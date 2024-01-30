Vigil held for missing Washington girl with ties to Schroon Lake

Jan. 30—SCHROON LAKE — Fourteen-year-old Ella Celeste Jones has been missing from her home in Mount Vernon, Washington for over three weeks now. Her family in Schroon Lake in southern Essex County, is continuing to plead for her safe return home.

"What we want is awareness, and especially, we just want her back," Ella's step-grandmother Rose Merrill told the Press-Republican after a candlelight vigil in Schroon Lake Sunday.

"We miss her."

Ella was reported missing from her Mount Vernon home on the morning of Jan. 6.

According to the Facebook group "Find Ella Jones," which was created by Jones's mother Sarah Merrill to share information and updates about the situation, it is believed she was "groomed and coerced by an individual online who uses the cover name 'Keith.'"

"Ella is believed to be in extreme danger," the group's "about" information reads.

"The Police have escalated this investigation and are concern(ed) this is a case of trafficking. Call 911 if you see Ella!! Let's bring Ella home!!"

It is suspected that Ella may be with a white male in his late 30s with dark brown hair. Any new information can be directed to the family's email at findellajones@gmail.com

Ella's connection to Schroon Lake is through her mother, who is originally from there and still has close family who live there.

Family friend Nicole Howe organized a candlelight vigil for this past Sunday night in Schroon Lake in an effort to raise awareness about her disappearance, which Howe hopes will help lead to Ella's safe return soon.

Despite the cold temperatures and heavy, wet snow coming down at that time, dozens showed up to the vigil and were given the opportunity to donate money to the family, share stories and simply make their support of Ella known.

"We're trying to cover all avenues to help them out as much as we possibly can for being so far away," Howe said.

"I figured this was our little way to just show them that we care and that we just were praying for her safe return."

One woman positively shared during the vigil that her daughter disappeared when she was 16 years old and eventually returned home safely.

"I didn't give up on her," she said.

Rose said afterward that more needs to be done to educate children about the dangers of social media so situations like this can be avoided.

"Let's help these young kids to understand that this is a real thing," she said.

"I work as a counselor in a school and I talk to these kids a lot. They really need to understand that it can happen to anybody."

In an eerily similar situation, Howe said just last week, a 16-year-old girl from Schroon Lake went missing after meeting up with a 45-year-old man she met online. That girl was found safe the next morning in Erie, Pennsylvania with the man who had taken her.

"There definitely needs to be more education in the school, I do believe," Howe said.

Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R,C-Brant Lake), who attended Sunday's vigil, agreed.

"Kids are exposed to things today that we — people from my generation — weren't exposed to," he said.

"There needs to be an adjustment in our education and our approach to building a good foundation in our kids so that they understand how to use these technologies."

Simpson, who has two children, said he has seen the negative influence social media can have on vulnerable teenagers. He said his own daughter, who is 25 now, went missing for a period of time when she was younger.

"It is tough," he said.

"You see things on social media that you're not exposed to at home. As a parent that's experienced issues because of this, it's really difficult because you're trying to protect and ward off any of that stuff and you can't control it with phones, other than not allowing your children to have those."

He said it was nice to see the community turnout at the vigil.

"We live in an amazing community where even though we may not be related, we're all concerned about everybody's welfare, and I think we all have experienced challenges in our life, as parents, where we understand and support other families and parents that are going through this."

"People have been totally supportive," Rose said about Sunday's turnout. "People have been great. They have really been great."

When asked if she had any new information regarding Ella, Rose said there has been no new updates.

"We can just send positive energy to Ella, to get out if she can, and to her mom of course, who's very much hurting," she said.

"She can be anywhere now, unfortunately. Who knows? But we're just hoping. She's a smart girl, she's impulsive, but she's smart, and I'm just hoping she finds that way out or the police can help us out."

