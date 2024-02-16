Vigil held to remember woman killed in Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vigil was held at Skywalk Memorial Park on Thursday evening to remember Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who lost her life in the shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally.

Community leaders and friends of Lopez-Galvan gathered to remember their friend and neighbor.

“She’s like a sister to me,” said Christina Nunez, a friend of Lopez-Galvan’s. “She’s such a shining star and I hate that we had to lose her this way.”

Nunez said that her and Lopez-Galvan went to grade school together. Nunez says she’ll remember how she was so involved with her family.

“She was an amazing girl, mother, wife, sister, cousin, everything,” Nunez said.

Others said she was a staple in their lives. Lopez-Galvan was active in both the Hispanic community in Kansas City but was also involved in her neighborhood on the westside of Kansas City.

“I think I can speak for our community, we’re sad, we’re heartbroken but most of all were angry that her life ended so tragically. I know our community will keep her legacy going on,” another friend of Lopez-Galvan said.

Faith leaders from across the city led the crowd in prayer and guided the event as other community leaders spoke.

“As we gather tonight we do so with hope and strength to move this community forward,” Rev. Darren Faulkner said to open the vigil.

Other speakers included Kansas City Mayor Pro Tem, Ryana Parks-Shaw, Kansas City Councilman Crispin Rea and Dr. Emanuel Cleaver III, senior pastor of St. James United Methodist Church.

“There’s an African proverb that says when spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion. That’s to say that when people come together, they can do anything,” Cleaver said.

The crowd held their candles and linked arms to signify their solidarity as he followed that statement with a prayer.

Other speakers said they needed to see action to make sure more shootings don’t happen.

Nunez said that Lopez-Galvan would have wanted it that way.

“That’s what we need the most is a resolution to this,” Nunez said. “[We need to] figure out how to prevent this in the future. I think if it would help Kansas City and heal Kansas City and find a resolution to violence, I think she would gladly given her life for that.”

