Vigil held for six-year-old Waterford boy after body found in car

A prayer vigil has taken place for a boy whose body was found in a car in Rathmoylan in County Waterford on Friday.

The six-year-old has been named locally as Matthew Healy from Ballygunner.

Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, said the loss of a young life is "a profound tragedy that deeply affects us all".

He called on the community to offer prayers of peace and consolation for Matthew's family at Saturday's vigil.

The vigil took place at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in Waterford.

"As a community, it is important for us to come together in prayer and reflection to offer comfort and strength to the family and friends of the young boy who has left us too soon," said Bishop Cullinan.

It is understood that locals in the area were woken after midnight on Friday by the sounds of a woman in distress banging on doors and calling out.

Emergency services were then called.

A woman in her 30s, who was arrested at the scene, is still being questioned by local gardaí (Irish police).

His body has been taken removed to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

'Sadly missed'

Football club Park Rangers AFC said Matthew, who was a member of the club's under seven's squad, would be "sadly missed" by his teammates and coaches.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this unimaginably difficult time," it added.

On Friday, local councillor Joe Kelly said the community was in shock.

"It's a country area, it's a really rural area, sparsely populated," he said.

He also added his shock and sympathies.

The principal of Faithlegg National School, where Matthew was a pupil, told Irish broadcaster RTE he was a "beloved member of the school community."

Kieran O'Sullivan said it was a "terrible tragedy for the families, our school and our community."

The National Educational Psychological Service is supporting the school.