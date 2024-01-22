Vigil held for victims of Monterey Park 1 year after tragic mass shooting

Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of the tragic mass shooting in Monterey Park when a gunman opened fire at a Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Ballroom, killing 11 people and injuring nine more.

A year later, the community continues to grieve, coming together this evening for a heartfelt remembrance ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Many in the ballroom that night were elderly community members who loved to dance like Valentino Alvero.

“I know for my dad and his friends, singing and dancing was the best way for them to express that joy,” Alvero’s daughter, Kristenne Reidy, said at the vigil. “Star Ballroom meant so much to my dad that when I was engaged to my husband back in 2016, my dad offered to host our wedding rehearsal dinner at Star Ballroom.”

The gunman, who had intentions of killing even more people that night, went to a second dance studio in Alhambra, and had it not been for the courageous actions of Brandon Tsay, who put his life on the line to disarm the suspect, there would have been even more victims that night.

“It is with a heavy heart that we remember the pain and loss we have endured,” Tsay said at the vigil. “I am grateful that we’ve acknowledged efforts we have made as a collective journey toward healing in this great city of Monterey Park.”

The candlelight vigil also served as a call to action to curb gun violence.

“We cannot grow numb to this,” Councilmember Henry Lo said at the vigil. “The resolve is that we need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. We need to hold to account gun manufacturers and the gun lobby.”

While Sunday’s vigil was an opportunity for community members to reflect, there is also the Monterey Park Community Healing Fund to help those impacted by the tragedy.

