Vigil to honor Chelsea Wallen

Family and friends of the late Chelsea Wallen are planning a vigil in her honor.

An incident Oct. 15 had claimed the life of the Colon woman. Michael Lafler faces homicide charges in her death.

The vigil begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 18) at Colon Community Park.

Tammy Clipfell, mother of Wallen, will speak, as will other local guests. Voices of Color, a domestic violence awareness group, also will take part.

Clipfell said the purpose of the vigil is to honor the memory of Wallen, but it’s also to “shine a light on the domestic violence that can hide in the darkness.”

Clipfell said looking back, there were warning signs she could have seen in her daughter’s situation, but didn’t recognize them.

“The more awareness we can get out there, the better,” she said. “If we can get one person out of the situation like Chelsea was in, then it will be worth it. If there’s one child that gets to grow up with their mom still with them because of something we were able to provide …. That’s why I want the vigil. Hopefully we can get enough education out of it to help somebody else not have to go through what I’m going through.”

Those who attend the vigil are asked to use battery operated lights or candles. Orders will be taken for “Justice for Chelsea” shirts and face masks with proceeds going to the family.

Tammy Clipfell and Tracie Binkley are among those planning a vigil in memory of Chelsea Wallen Saturday at Colon Community Park.

