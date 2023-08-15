Vigil, memorial tree planned to honor Stacy teen killed in Forest Lake

Friends and family members of Darisha Bailey Vath will gather Wednesday night at Lakeside Park in Forest Lake to mark the one-month anniversary of her hit-and-run death.

Vath, 17, of Stacy, Minn., was killed July 16 when prosecutors say she was intentionally run over during a fight between two groups of people in the parking lot of the park in downtown Forest Lake.

The candlelight vigil, which will begin at 7 p.m., will include music and readings. It is open to anyone who wants to pay their respects, said Sarath Vath, Darisha’s mother.

“She was loved. She still is loved,” Sarath Vath said. “She was beautiful inside and out. She loved helping people, and she loved helping animals. She was just becoming.”

Vath plans to read a letter her daughter wrote before she died; Vath found the note stored in her daughter’s phone after her death, she said. “This is what she wrote: ‘This summer I want to celebrate and have so much fun – as much fun as I can,’” Darisha said. “‘I want to grow as a person and learn how to keep different things or do things differently. I want to be a new me.’ She was finding herself again.”

The driver of the Mazda 3, Dylan Robert Simmons, 20, of North Branch, has been charged with third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide. He is set to appear via Zoom in Washington County District Court on an initial appearance hearing at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24. His attorney, Kirk Anderson, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Darius Bailey, Darisha Vath’s father, on Wednesday questioned why the passenger in Simmons’ vehicle has not yet been charged in connection with his daughter’s death. “He was an accomplice” he said. “Even when they hit my daughter, he didn’t even call 911. The passenger actually tried to hide it.”

Sarath Vath said the family is praying for justice for Darisha. “We would like to see everybody who was in the car charged … because all the kids that were out there with her that night, they’re all traumatized,” she said. “They’ve been having nightmares. They tell me that when they close their eyes, all they see is her lying there. They’re all traumatized from that.

“It’s just sad. I wake up every morning crying. I’m heartbroken knowing that she’s never coming through my doors again. She’s never coming home.”

Laura Perkins, a spokesperson for the Washington County Attorney’s office, said the office is waiting for evidence that would support additional criminal charges.

“The evidence we have and continue to receive will dictate whether our office pursues any further charges,” Perkins said. “While the investigation remains ongoing, we don’t currently have any evidence that would support criminal charges against any other parties involved.”

Future memorial

A makeshift memorial for Darisha Vath featuring flowers, stuffed animals and other items has mostly been removed from and around a tree near the park; city officials have allowed a wooden plaque bearing her name, photo and birth and death dates to remain until a permanent memorial is placed near the site, said City Administrator Patrick Casey.

“We understand their grief and the sadness and want to be very respectful,” Casey said.

Vath and Bailey say they are working with the city to have a tree planted in their daughter’s honor. The tree will feature a plaque, and the couple are working on what they want the plaque to say, she said.

“I have been praying to God every day, and I have been talking to her every day,” Sarath Vath said. “My faith has gotten stronger since her passing. I believe there’s a higher power, and I do believe there’s a God. There’s somebody up there that has control.”

Vath said she believes her daughter’s spirit has been in touch since she died.

“The night after she passed away, I was laying down, not sleeping and tossing and turning, and I got up,” she said. “You know how people will say that your loved ones will send you pennies, nickels, dimes after they die? Well, I woke up and I got up and under me in my bed was a penny and a nickel. … We’ve been finding feathers, butterflies. She loved butterflies.”

A rainstorm blew through Forest Lake on the night of a candlelight vigil in Darisha’s honor a week after her death.

“It started raining really hard, so we ended up coming home, and then we’re, like, ‘We’ll wait until the rain stops.’ There were two rainbows with light beaming from them. She’s been showing us signs. She’s still with us.”

