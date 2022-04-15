Vigil planned for 1-year anniversary of Dee Ann Warner's disappearance

TIPTON — A vigil is being planned to mark the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner.

Warner, of Tipton, was last seen April 24, 2021. A sunset vigil with food, lanterns and prayers will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at Hardy Farm's event center, 10101 Wisner Highway, Tipton. Gregg Hardy is Warner's brother.

An attorney and investigator working with Hardy and his family also released information he said he has learned during his work on the case.

Warner, 52, is a mother of four adult children and a 9-year-old daughter. She disappeared overnight following a heated argument with her husband, Dale Warner, on April 24, 2021, the news release from attorney Billy Little Jr. said. Family, friends and neighbors searched for answers but none came, according to the release. She has never used her credit cards since her disappearance, and she has not accessed her bank account. Her phone died that night. None of the vehicles were missing from the family home.

The evidence points toward Dee being a domestic violence victim trapped inside her marriage, the release said.

Hardy said Little is working with the family to discover what happened to Dee Warner. Little offers to find missing persons at no cost to families in need, the release said, and has been working 16-hour days to find Dee.

Multiple searches were conducted, but her body has not been found. Fliers and billboards have been posted all around the community. The police investigation revealed nothing, the release said. Believing Dee would return during a significant event, the police rode on horseback during the annual county fair in July but Dee was not found.

Dee’s family offered a $50,000 cash reward for finding Dee or her remains. After 10 months without answers from law enforcement, Dee's family sought help from Little.

Little conducted drone searches, document recovery and review, and multiple witness interviews Within a matter of weeks, Little said in the release, he discovered this story of Dee Warner's "disappearance."

The last day that Dee was seen alive, April 24, 2021, she had been upset over ongoing marital problems with her husband. Witnesses reported seeing Dee crying all day, saying she had a migraine headache and vomiting due to the emotional distress. Dee sent a text message to a friend that this was a “bad, bad day” and that she was “done” with her marriage. Several witnesses said Dee told them she intended to tell her husband she was finished with the marriage, that they needed to liquidate their shared business and file for divorce, the release said.

That evening, a friend came to Dee’s home at 7:42 p.m. to pick up the couple’s 9-year-old daughter for a sleepover to give Dee time alone to talk with her husband. This was the last time Dee was seen.

According to people close to the couple, they had a history of loud verbal arguments. Several witnesses reported seeing physical injuries on Dee following her quarrels with Dale, the release said. None of the instances of violence were reported to police.

Initially, Dale Warner said the couple had an argument on April 24, calling it the worst fight they ever had, the release said. Later, he changed his story, saying the fight wasn’t that bad. He also claimed that he gave Dee a massage on the living room floor and, after Dee “fell asleep,” he moved her to the couch. Dale maintains that he last saw her asleep on the living room couch at 6 a.m. April 25, a Sunday, when he left the home to work on the family farm. Dale maintains that after Dee left him, she placed her $50,000 wedding ring on the desk of his business office. Dale said Dee probably went to Jamaica or Mexico. Dale produced a note that he claims Dee wrote indicating that she had left. However, investigators determined the note was written four years prior.

Two days after Dee’s disappearance, police searched the couple’s farm property. Dale initially gave his consent to search, but later revoked it, Little's release said. Police returned with a search warrant and a cadaver dog. When police tried to enter a barn on the property, Dale told police that solid fertilizer, Urea 46-0-0, stored inside would get on the search dogs and kill them. Police did not search the barn.

Police and the FBI returned to the property on Oct. 11-12 and dug up two areas, looking for remains, but found nothing.

Little has assembled a team of investigative experts, including retired homicide detective Chris McDonough, to help find answers to her disappearance.

“We have been working hard assembling the facts to Dee’s disappearance,” Little said in the release. “We will not stop until we have uncovered the truth. This family deserves justice and to know what happened to Dee.”

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has been leading the investigation since Dee Warner's disappearance. The sheriff's office, Michigan State Police and FBI formed a task force in March to share resources.

