Vigil planned April 26 for Lincoln Co. victims of crime

Apr. 21—Across the nation next week, victims of crime will be able to unite and for family and friends to pay tribute to them.

National Crime Victims' Rights Week will be held from April 23-29. In Libby, a candlelight vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lincoln County Courthouse at 512 California Ave.

Attendees are asked to bring a flashlight to shine during the event. There will be a limited number of tealights available for use.

According to Kathleen Sheffield, the county's Victim/Witness Program Director, the vigil is an opportunity for members of the community to come together to honor and pay tribute to victims of homicide, partner family member assault (domestic violence), assault, abuse, stalking, sexual assault, driving under the influence, hate crimes, bullying and other crimes against individuals.

"Crime victims are our family, friends, neighbors and community members," Sheffield said. "By engaging survivors to lift their voices, inform policy and practice and thereby effect change. By engaging and supporting survivors, we will ensure our responses and services to victims and survivors are credible. Meaningful, and centered on their individual needs. You do not need to be a victim/survivor of crime to attend the event."

It will also showcase and introduce to the community the Victim/Witness Program and showcase what the office can do for survivors and victims in Lincoln County.

The theme of next week's recognition is "Survivor Voices: Elevate, Engage, Effect Change."

First designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, National Crime Victims' Rights Week increases public awareness of and knowledge about the wide range of rights and services available to people who have been victimized by crime.

Since 2004, the NCVRW Community Awareness Project has provided financial and technical assistance to more than 1,500 community projects that promote victim and public awareness activities and innovative approaches to victim outreach and public education about victims' rights and services during National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

Story continues

The Lincoln County Victim/Witness Program was one of the 89 recommended by NAVAA and selected for funding by OVC for 2023 from the 151 applications that were submitted nationwide.

Volunteers are still being sought for the event and those who are interested may call 406-283-2415.

For additional information about the 2023 National Crime Victims' Rights Week activities or about victims' rights and services in Lincoln County, contact the office at 406-283-2415 or advocate@libby.org.

For information on the national efforts, visit the Office for Victims of Crime website at www.ovc.gov.