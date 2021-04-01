Vigil planned for Soto on one-year anniversary of his death

Apr. 1—MANCHESTER — On the one-year anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Jose Soto during an arrest, family members and supporters will gather Friday to hold a memorial service.

A trio of organizations — PowerUp CT, Moral Monday CT, and the Unitarian-Universalist Society: East — are collaborating on Friday's event to celebrate Soto's life a year after he was shot and killed by police. The memorial is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. on Friday at Town Hall, 41 Center St.

PowerUp CT founder Keren Prescott said this month that Soto's friends and family will be in attendance at the memorial.

Soto's death on April 2, 2020, was a local catalyst for social and criminal justice reform advocacy groups, almost two months before the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police at the end of May 2020.

"It would not feel good to a lot of us to let that anniversary go by and not acknowledge it," said the Rev. Joshua M. Pawelek from UUS:E. "An anniversary like this can be extraordinarily painful to the family, to the survivors of the person who was killed, so we wanted to make sure that the family knows that we haven't forgotten."

Pawelek said organizers hope to show support to Soto's family during a tough time.

The memorial also coincides with Good Friday, which gives faith-based organizations like the UUS:E and Moral Monday other points of emphasis related to "state-sanctioned violence."

"We're not in any way suggesting Jose Soto is a Jesus figure, we are suggesting that state-sanctioned violence is a feature of human existence and it's highly problematic," Pawelek said. "For us it's an indication that there's a certain kind of sickness or brokenness in society that this kind of thing can actually happen."

Soto, 27, was shot and killed by four members of the Capital Region Emergency Service Team — a regional SWAT team made up of officers from several local agencies — after he refused to cooperate with parole officers' attempt to take him into custody.

Tolland State's Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky investigated the shooting and concluded that Soto's death at the hands of police was justified and that officers "reasonably believed" that Soto had a gun and was going to fire it, even though it turned out he was unarmed.

