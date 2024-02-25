Vigil planned at UGA to remember life of slain Athens nursing student Laken Riley

To celebrate the life of an Athens nursing student recently killed while jogging on the University of Georgia's intramural fields, UGA will play host to a vigil on Monday.

The vigil takes place at 3 p.m. on the UGA campus at Tate Plaza to remember Laken Riley, 22, who attended UGA through the 2023 spring semester and then matriculated at the Augusta University College of Nursing campus in Athens, according to UGA Today, an online media outlet for the university. She was originally from Woodstock, Georgia. Classes resume on Monday at both schools, who each cancelled classes on Friday following the news of Riley's murder.

When Riley didn't return from a run Thursday morning, a concerned friend called UGA police at around noon, said police. Less than an hour later, officers found Riley in some woods near Lake Herrick at the recreational grounds off College Station Road with "visible injuries."

Medics arrived soon after and confirmed she was dead. UGA police Chief Jeff Clark later called Riley's injuries blunt force trauma. However, authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

Police on Friday arrested Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, who lived in an Athens apartment complex, for Riley's murder. Ibarra is charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another, according to Clarke County jail records.

"They had no relationship," Clark said during a Friday news conference about the victim and suspect. "He did not know her at all. It was a crime of opportunity."

The vigil also celebrates the life of a UGA student who died Wednesday in Brumby Hall, noted UGA Today. Student Greek organizations Alpha Chi Omega and Kappa Sigma are jointly hosting the vigil.

