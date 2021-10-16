Vigil recognizes survivors of domestic violence

Oct. 16—A ceremony Friday morning at the Hunt County Courthouse allowed supporters to offer thoughts and prayers to help raise awareness of domestic violence.

Women In Need, or WIN, presented the annual vigil in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, to remember the victims and celebrate survivors.

Jeff Landers, WIN's Finance and Prevention Education Director, said the event was not only to thank the law enforcement and prosecutors who have to handle the legal hurdles in dealing with domestic violence, but also the unheralded valor of those who survive the trauma.

"It really calls us to think about just all the amazing courage they show in reaching out in the midst of all the challenges they face," Landers said. "Really, the spotlight is on survived and the resiliency, the endurance and the courage that they show day after day."

Friday's event also included WIN Executive Director Alan Heath presenting the county's official proclamation of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, information from the agency's Legal Advocate Kiernan Denney and a balloon release.

Women In Need also presented a vigil Oct. 8 at the Rockwall County Courthouse.

Anyone being abused and needing assistance can contact the Women In Need hotline at 903-454-4357 (HELP). Additional information is available online at www.wintexas.org, Facebook.com/winintx and on instagram at @win.texas