Vigil remembering those lost to domestic violence set for Tuesday

Oct. 23—An annual candlelight vigil to honor those lost to domestic violence in Cherokee County and Georgia returns this month.

The Cherokee Family Violence Center will host its annual Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Reeves House Visual Arts Center in downtown Woodstock. The vigil will honor and remember the three Cherokee County residents and more than 100 Georgia citizens who lost their lives to an abusive partner in 2021. The event will also support the victims' families, and show domestic violence survivors they are not alone.

The Reeves House Visual Arts Center is located at 734 Reeves St. in downtown Woodstock.

The Cherokee Family Violence Center has served families affected by domestic violence for 35 years. Each October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the center honors domestic violence survivors and remembers the lives lost to domestic violence. Over the years, they have seen that domestic violence can happen to anyone, in any community, regardless of how they vote, which church they go to, where they were born, or who they love.

Those who are experiencing domestic violence or have a loved one who is can call the 24-hour Cherokee County Family Violence Center hotline at 770-479-1703. Resources are available in English and Spanish. For more information, visit www.cfvc.org.