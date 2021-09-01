Vigil remembers residents killed by gun violence

Sep. 1—Saxophone music soothed a crowd of 30 people at the Liberty Bell plaza Tuesday as victims advocates, city leaders and community members gathered to commemorate victims slain by gun violence and raise awareness of Bakersfield's skyrocketing homicide rate at a vigil organized by Thee Next Steps.

Last year, Kern County had the highest homicide rate in the entire state and proved to be the deadliest year on record with 45 homicides rocking the community to its core, Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry said.

This year threatens to be more dangerous, with 44 homicides at August's end, Terry said.

Terry, a speaker at the event, came to remember the survivors and victims of gun violence. Solutions for the rampant murders throughout the city must be rooted within a community-led response, he added.

"We have a wonderfully supportive community," Terry said. "But unfortunately there's not a simple answer. It has gone on for far too long."

Mayor Karen Goh spoke at the onset of the vigil and said the event sparked hope because such gatherings reveal how communities must band together to address crime.

"Speak out — say what's going on," Goh said. "Be that voice. Let's not be guilty of remaining silent."

Speaker Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer pointed to resources available through her office, such as the Family Justice Center.

"It's a one-stop shop for people who are in crisis ... (for) any type of service ... . We have a lot of resources," Zimmer said in an interview.

Many drive-by shootings are committed by gang members, Zimmer said, adding that such incidents make apprehension difficult for law enforcement.

Mo Ali, founder of Thee Next Steps, described the number of homicides in August as horrific. She put together Tuesday's vigil to honor the victims.

Unsure if she felt safe in her community, she called on individuals to speak out against wrongdoings.

"We have the power to change the narrative," Ali said. "We can't sit here and vocalize our concerns for our community when we are not willing to be a part of the change."

The vigil allowed families to share their pain and humanize those who are lost, Ali added. When others see the pain wrought by losing people to domestic violence or gang violence, Ali said, the hope is they will be motivated to say something in such tenuous situations.

The family of 21-year-old Tyis Rush was there to remember and honor his memory, said Calla Harper, his aunt.

Rush was shot on Planz Road Aug. 14, according to the BPD.

"He was just a young seed trying to grow, trying to blossom," Harper said. "He didn't even get that ... someone took that from him. I don't understand."