Vigil for slain mother Jessica Edwards in South Windsor tonight

Oct. 7—Friends, family, and community members plan to hold a vigil tonight for Jessica Edwards, a young mother who police say was killed in her South Windsor home in a domestic violence incident in May and her body discarded in a secluded area of East Hartford, setting off a massive search.

The vigil will take place at 5 p.m. at the Boundless Playground in Nevers Park on Chief Ryan Way in South Windsor, where a bench will be dedicated in Edwards' honor.

Vigil for Jessica

Where: Boundless Playground in Nevers Park on Chief Ryan Way in South Windsor at 5 p.m.

Why: To dedicate a park bench in her honor and mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and representatives from Interval House and the Network Against Domestic Abuse of Enfield, as well as local domestic violence support groups, will be at the event.

According to police reports, Edwards was killed by her husband, Tahj Hutchinson, after a fight between them at their home escalated. Hutchinson was arrested on May 21 and charged with first-degree manslaughter. He later confessed to killing Edwards and leaving her body in a wooded area.

Edwards, 30, the mother of an infant son, was reported missing on May 10. Police found her body 11 days later. Hutchinson, 22, admitted in a more than two-hour interview with officers outside his parent's home on Fairview Street in Manchester that he had caused her death during a fight, according to South Windsor police Officer Daniel Cain's affidavit.

Hutchinson also told police that on May 10 he put his wife's body into his SUV just before her family arrived at the Cinnamon Springs condominium complex in South Windsor to check on her, Cain reported.

The chief state medical examiner's office ruled Edwards' cause of death to be asphyxia from compression of the torso and neck. Hutchinson remains in custody in lieu of $1.5 million bond and is to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Oct. 26.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.