Vigil slated Tuesday night for man stabbed in Montevideo, Minnesota

Sep. 19—MONTEVIDEO

— A community vigil is planned Tuesday night in downtown Montevideo in honor of the man

whose body was found

Monday morning.

He has unofficially been identified as Mitch Twite, who was a bartender at Inn Like Flinn's, a bar across the street from where the body was found. Police have not yet said who it was.

A Facebook post by the bar Monday morning said, "for those that do not know, we lost Mitch this morning, we do not have all the details and ask that everyone give everything time to be figured out."

A candlelight vigil in the 69-year-old's honor will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Inn Like Flinn's. The post reads, "as he would tell us all, see ya Tuesday."

People have already begun sharing pictures, memories and the one-liners Twite was known for by regular patrons on the bar's

Facebook page

. One commented, "you always said it like it is... You will be missed my dear friend... Love you forever."

Another posted, "He was that person who could put a smile on your face or make you laugh till your belly hurt... RIP Mitch!"

Another summed up the shock of the situation typing, "It's not going to be the same there without him."

According to a news release issued Monday by the Montevideo Police Department, a postal worker found a man's body around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the grassy area next to the post office parking lot in the 300 block of First Street.

According to the release, the man had an apparent stab wound.

Montevideo police said Monday there is no known threat to the public, and the

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

is assisting with the investigation.

Police had made no further statements on the matter as of early Tuesday afternoon.